County B reconstruction project in Dunn County set to start

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $6.98 million contract with prime contractor Haas Sons, Inc. of Thorp for the reconstruction of County B between US 12/WIS 29 and the eastbound I-94 ramps at the I-94/County B interchange in Dunn County. Construction is scheduled to start Monday, April 1.

The pavement has reached the end of its service life, and construction includes:

Replacing 1.16 mile of the existing concrete pavement with new concrete pavement, curb and gutter, storm sewer and electrical.

Making intersection improvements.

Making traffic signal improvements.

During construction, County B will remain open to traffic, with work completed in the following stages:

Stage 1: Anticipated from April 1 to May 31.

• Scope of work: Constructing temporary crossovers, widening and installing temporary traffic signals.

• Traffic impacts: Traffic will be maintained on existing lanes, but motorists will encounter lane closures.

Stage 2: Anticipated from June 1 to Aug. 2

• Scope of work: Reconstructing the northbound lanes on County B.

• Traffic impacts: Using crossovers, traffic will be maintained on southbound County B, with one lane of traffic in each direction.

Stage 3: Anticipated from Aug. 3 to Oct. 2.

• Scope of work: Reconstructing the southbound lanes on County B.

• Traffic impacts: Using crossovers, traffic will be maintained on northbound County B, with one lane of traffic in each direction.

Stage 4: Anticipated Oct. 3 to Nov. 1

• Scope of work: Removing temporary crossovers and pavements and completing any finishing work.

• Traffic impacts: Motorists might encounter lane closures.

The project is being funded by 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent Dunn County funds, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is administering the contract.

Construction is scheduled for completion in early November.

This construction season, two other projects are planned on County B under separate contracts:

Constructing a state inspection pull-off site south of I-94 between Walton Avenue and 3M Drive.

Making improvements to the rail crossing north of I-94 just north of Badger Drive.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region: Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest. Visit the region’s construction project website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/ Visit the project’s construction website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nwr1/

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.