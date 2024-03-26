Contest noted for City Council seat

A contest has developed for an open seat on the Glenwood City Council. Bill Ross, Jess Olson and Steven Lee currently hold the three seats that are up for election on April 2nd. Ross is not seeking another term on the council.

Both Lee and Olson filed nomination papers to be placed on next Tuesday’s ballot, but that left one seat open. Now a write-in contest has developed for that seat with Clinton Rassbach and Jeff Stoner each seeking voter approval for that one position.

Alderperson Kent Kletscher is running unopposed for the mayor’s job as incumbent mayor Rob Unruh is not seeking to be returned to the mayor’s seat.

Glenwood City School Board

Three people are on the ballot for the two open seats on the Glenwood City school board and they are Chuck Draxler, Jodi Main, both incumbents, and Tony Mielzarek. Mielzarek was appointed to the board last month to fill the open seat left vacant by the resignation of Nicole Miller.

Boyceville Village Board

There are only two candidates running for the three open seats on the Boyceville Village Board. The two are incumbents Shawn Mittlestadt and Ben Hitz and incumbent Megan Mittlestadt is not seeking another term on the village board.

Boyceville School Board

Running for the two open seats on the Boyceville School Board are Amber D. Carlsrud and Stacy Marie Fetzer.

Village of Downing

In the Village of Downing, Jeremy Nutter is seeking another term on the village board.