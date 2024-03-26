Colfax, Elk Mound track and field teams open season indoors at UW-Stout Invites

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MENOMONIE — With snow covering the ground and temperatures hovering around the freezing point, the Colfax and Elk Mound track and field teams opened their respective 2024 campaigns last week inside the climate-control confines of the Sports and Fitness Center at UW-Stout.

The Mounders actually participated in a pair of indoor meets at UW-Stout, taking part in their first competition last Tuesday, March 19 at the Blue Devil Invite before returning to Stout on Saturday, March 23 for the small-school Northern Badger Classic.

Colfax saw its first action of the year at Saturday’s Northern Badger Classic.

Elk Mound will now be off until April 11, while Colfax will be in action this Thursday, March 28 at an indoor invitational at the UW-River Falls’ Knowles Center.

Northern Badger Classic

Competing in the annual small-school Northern Badger Classic which featured 31 schools from Wisconsin and Minnesota, the Elk Mound boys copped a fifth-place finish with 29 points while the Mounder ladies scored 17.5 points to finish in 12th place. The Colfax girls came in 21st with eights points and the Viking boys tied with Auburndale for 22nd with seven points.

St. Charles, MN captured the boys’ team crown with 70 points while Rochester Lourdes (MN) finished first in the girls’ team standing with 48 points just nipping Cameron who tallied 45 points.

Most of the Elk Mound boys’ points were scored in the sprint events. Junior speedster Keinin Miller won the 200 meters with a time of :23.25 and took second in the 55 meter dash with a time of :06.69. Senior teammate Carson Streifel placed fifth in the 55 meters with a time of :06.87 and ran a :24.21 to finish sixth in the 200 meters. Another Mounder senior, Tyler Gagner, placed eighth in the 400 meters in :57.62 and junior Brook Burcaw hurdled his way to sixth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of :09.14.

Seniors Lydia Levra and Carly Mohr both scored points in a pair of events for the Mounder girls. Levra ran a :27.48 to finish as the runner-up in the 200 meters and placed sixth in the 55 meter dash with a time of :07.86. Mohr ran a :10.15 in the 55 m hurdles to place sixth and was seventh in the high jump after clearing 4’ 3”. Sophomore Taylor Frinack scored the final two points after she placed seventh in the 55 m dash with a time of :07.91.

Colfax senior girls Kennedy Shane and Jeannette Hydukovich scored all of their team’s points in the shot put. Shane threw 35’ 1” to take fourth and Hydukovich finished in sixth with a best effort of 34’ 7.5”.

Junior Theo Hovde collected all seven of the Colfax boys’ points after he placed fifth in the long jump with a top leap of 18’ 0.25” and ran a :06.87 in the 55 meter dash to finish sixth.

Blue Devil Invite

In their first meet of the season, the Elk Mound boys scored a dozen points to finish 17th out of 24 scoring schools which included several from the division 1 and 2 ranks while the girls placed 20th out of 22 with two points at the Blue Devil Invite held March 19.

Keinin Miller scored 11 of those 12 points for the boys’ squad with a second-place finish in the 200 meter (23:31) and a sixth in the 55 meter dash (:06.74). The other point was scored by fellow junior Landon Kasakaitas who took eighth in the shot put with a heave of 42’ 10”.

Senior Lydia Levra notched her team’s only two points with a seventh-place finish in the 200 meter dash (:27.60).

Wausau West won the girls’ title with 64 points and Fall Creek, the defending division 3 state champ, took second after scoring 47 points. Hudson captured first in the boys’ team competition with a score of 70.5 and Somerset finished with a 55 to finish as the runner-up.