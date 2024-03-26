Boyceville School Board hears about College in Schools class options

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Renee Bettendorf

BOYCEVILLE — At their meeting last Wednesday, the Boyceville School Board heard from High School Science and Math Teacher Andy Hamm that he has been approved to teach a University of Minnesota physics class starting next fall. BHS students who successfully complete the class will earn four U of M college credits at no cost to them.

The class is part of the U of M’s College in the Schools (CIS) program where high school teachers who hold a masters degree can apply to teach college level classes at their high school. Hamm has been involved with the program for about a year. He has a master’s degree in education and background in meteorology and was approved by the U of M to teach calculus for the 23/24 school year.

According to Hamm, BHS is the first school in Wisconsin to offer a CIS calculus class through the U of M. He is looking forward to offering the physics class and hopes to add more CIS classes in the future. So far the calculus class has been going well.

“It’s been a really great experience. Students are thinking about math much deeper,” he said.

Before the class started, Hamm attended two CIS professional development days at the university. At the professional development days, high school teachers are advised on how to teach and grade the class. They also are given text book recommendations and the tests, according to Hamm.

Hamm, who has taught in the district for 17 years, has experience in teaching Advanced Placement (AP) classes, which is another way high school students can earn college credit. In AP classes, a student’s ability to earn college credit is based on one final exam that is not shared with the teacher. If students don’t pass the exam, even if they don’t pass because they were out sick on exam day, they get no college credit. Furthermore, the exams often include topics that are not covered in the class, said Hamm.

MS/HS Principal Patrick Gretzlock, told the board that about six students at BHS took AP classes last year and that students have shied away from taking AP classes, a trend that is not unique to Boyceville.

In contrast to AP, with CIS classes students are graded on more than one test and teachers are in possession of the tests weeks in advance. As a result, teachers can make up worksheets and assignments based on what is on the tests allowing for more teacher involvement.

Even though teachers have more of a role in CIS the classes are still rigorous. Hamm said students can’t retake tests and they can’t do corrections on them. Their final grade is based on four tests each worth 10% of their grade, a midterm and a final each worth 20% and 20% is at the teacher’s discretion.

The class also counts toward high school credits and the high school grade does not have to match the college grade, said Hamm. So, for the high school grade Hamm allows students to correct tests.

“If they want to put the work in they can still get an A at the high school level,” he said.

He said his calculus students are “full blown University of Minnesota students” with college IDs, email addresses and transcripts. Students can transfer their four credits from the U of M College of Science and Engineering to most any other university, just like any other transfer student.

Currently Hamm has eight calculus students. Five of them are getting an A in the class, two are receiving Bs and one has a C.

“Everybody is in line to get college credit,” he said.

Hamm said he can only apply to add one class per year and has plans to add others in addition to calculus and physics in coming years. There is a cost to the district which is $145 per student. Generally a four credit college course costs about $2,000 and since the district is obligated to pay for classes through the Early College Credit and Start College Now programs, his CIS classes are a savings to the district.

“It’s one more avenue for our students to find what’s best for them,” said Gretzlock.

“Thank you for all the extra work you’re doing to give these extra opportunities to our students,” said Board Clerk Amber Carlsrud to Hamm.

Administrative Reports

The board heard from Gretzlock and TCE Principal Jerim DesJarlais. Both reported on testing.

“We’re on the cusp of testing season, it is a daunting task,” said Gretzlock.

According to DesJarlais’ report, third, fourth and fifth grade staff along with special education staff and interventionists have been collaborating on the schedule for the Forward Exam. The exam is a state test that is designed to gauge how well students are doing in relation to the Wisconsin Academic Standards.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website, the Wisconsin Academic Standards outline what students should know and be able to do in order to be college and career ready. The Forward Exam is administered in the spring of each school year and tests grades three through eight in English and math, grades four and eight in science and grades four, eight and ten in social studies. DesJarlais said TCE will start administering the exam during the week of March 25.

Another test he reported on is the SABERS Assessment. SABERS stands for Social, Academic and Emotional Behavior Risk Screener. The assessment is a tool for screening students for the purpose of identifying those at risk for social or emotional behavior problems. He said the results will be used to help determine whether students would benefit from additional support at TCE.

Gretzlock told the board that staff have been preparing for the upcoming ACT test which all BHS juniors will take on March 26. The test covers English, math, reading, science and writing and gauges college readiness standards.

All sophomores and freshmen will take the PreACT test during the week of April 15. The PreACT is designed to provide a more accurate indicator of a student’s potential on the ACT. Additionally, middle school students and sophomores will take the Forward Exam in April according to Gretzlock’s report.

In his report to the board, District Administrator Nick Kaiser updated the board on referendum communications. He said the last of two community meetings about the referendum was held on March 19th.

“Lots of great questions and conversations,” he said of the community meetings.

He also reported that spring sports started on March 4 and that the school drama production has been working hard on their performance which will take place on March 22, 23 and 24th. They will be performing The Sound of Music.

The board heard from Special Education Director Rebecca Hanestad. She informed them that TCE recently gained a new student who has significant special needs. In her report she thanked several teachers and staff members with their help and flexibility in welcoming the student.

“I think every single aid in our building had a change in their schedule this week,” she said.

Hanestad also reported that Elementary Special Education Teacher Kristen Henningfeld was awarded a grant from Herb Kohl Philanthropies. Henningfeld plans to use the grant money to purchase some new furniture for her classroom.

In other business, the Boyceville School Board:

• Learned from Gretzlock that Braden Roemhild was awarded the Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship. He is the seventh BHS student to be awarded the $10,000 scholarship.

• Approved the resignation of Joshua Hopper as Band Director and General Music Teacher.

• Approved the hiring of Katie Knowles as a Full Time Custodian.

• Learned from Gretzlock that Rylan Erickson was named the 2024 Technical Excellence Higher Education Scholarship.

• Voted to approve several grants including: a Robotics League grant in the amount of $4,540 from DPI for Science Olympiad, a Community Foundation of Dunn County grant in the amount of $3,338.67 and three grants from the AnnMarie Foundation for books ($1,263), service day project supplies ($200) and to partially pay for a new electric piano ($1,650).

• Learned from Gretzlock that Kylie Luedtke and Sara Hafermann were selected as students of the month for February.

• Adjourned into closed session to discuss staffing and the district administrator’s evaluation, but took no action.