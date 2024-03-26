3 St. Croix County Board districts will have 2 candidates on April 2 ballot
PROTECTED CONTENT
By LeAnn R.Ralph
HUDSON – Three of the 19 supervisory districts on the St. Croix County Board will have two candidates on the ballot in the April 2 election.
In District 1, incumbent Lisa Lind will be on the ballot against challenger Wally Neumann.
District 1 includes the Town of Somerset Wards 1 and 2; Town of Star Prairie Ward 4; Village of Somerset Wards 1 to 4.
In District 4, incumbent Cathy Leaf will face challenger Robert Cizek.
District 4 includes the Town of Hudson Wards 1 and 2, and the Village of North Hudson Wards 1 to 6.
In District 5, incumbent Carah Koch decided not to run for re-election. The two candidates on the ballot for District 5 will be Kerry Reis and David Anderson.
District 5 includes the City of Hudson Wards 1 and 2, and 9 and 10.
Here are the candidates on the ballot April 2 for the remaining supervisory districts:
• District 2: Town of St. Joseph Wards 1 to 3 – Shawn Anderson.
• District 3: Town of Hudson Wards 3 to 6; Town of Richmond Ward 3; Town of St. Joseph Wards 4 to 6 – Bob Long.
• District 6: City of Hudson Wards 5 and 6, and 11 and 12 – Paul Adams.
• District 7: City of Hudson Wards 3 and 4 and 7 and 8 – Paul W. Berning.
• District 8: Town of Hudson Ward 7 to 14 – Rick Ottino.
• District 9: Town of Troy Wards 1 to 6 – Bob Feidler.
• District 10: Town of Kinnickinnic Ward 2; Town of Troy Wards 7 and 8; City of River Falls Wards 1 to 5 – Dave Ostness.
• District 11: Town of Stanton Ward 2; Town of Star Prairie Wards 1, 2, 3, 5, 6; Village of Star Prairie Ward 1, City of New Richmond Ward 3 – Scott Counter.
• District 12: City of New Richmond. Wards 1, 2, 4, 5 and 7 – Daniel Hansen.
• District 13: City of New Richmond Wards 6, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 – Ryan Sherley.
• District 14: Town of Erin Prairie Ward 1; Town of New Richmond Wards 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6; Town of Warren Ward 1 – Greg Tellijohn.
• District 15: Town of Kinnickinnic Wards 1 and 3; Town of Pleasant Valley Wards 2 and 3; Town of Warren Wards 2 and 3; Village of Roberts Wards 1 to 4 – Mark Carlson.
• District 16: Town of Hammond Wards 1 to 3; Town of Rush River Ward 1; Village of Hammond Wards 1 to 4 – Mike Barcalow.
• District 17: Town of Cylon Ward 1; Town of Emerald Ward 1; Town of Forest Ward 1; Town of Glenwood Ward 1; Town of Stanton Ward 1; Village of Deer Park Ward 1; City of Glenwood City Wards 1 and 2 – Bob Swanepoel.
• District 18: Town of Baldwin Ward 2; Village of Baldwin Wards 1 to 6 – Jerry Van Someren.
• District 19: Town of Baldwin Ward 1; Town of Cady Ward 1; Town of Eau Galle Wards 1 and 2; Town of. Springfield Ward 1; Village of Spring Valley Ward 3; Village of Wilson Ward 1; Village of Woodville Wards 1 and 2 – Tim Ramberg.