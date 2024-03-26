$18 million Boyceville school referendum question on April 2 ballot

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R.Ralph

BOYCEVILLE — Voters in the Boyceville school district will be asked on the April 2 ballot whether they approve of borrowing an amount not to exceed $18 million for district-wide school improvements.

The referendum projects would include building systems, infrastructure and capital maintenance improvements, safety, security and site improvements at Tiffany Creek Elementary and Boyceville High School and Boyceville Middle School, technology updates, improvements to the bus garage and the acquisition of furnishings, fixtures, and equipment, including school buses or other vehicles.

Safety, security and site improvements would include moving the offices at Tiffany Creek Elementary and Boyceville Middle School and High School to the perimeter of the building so that visitors would be buzzed into the entryway and then into the office before they can gain access to the rest of the building.

The question will appear on the ballot as follows: “Shall the Boyceville Community School District, Dunn, St. Croix and Barron Counties, Wisconsin, be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $18,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: district-wide building systems, infrastructure and capital maintenance improvements; remodeling, safety, security and site improvements at the Elementary and Middle/High Schools; technology updates; improvements to the bus garage; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures, and equipment, including school buses/vehicles?”

According to the Boyceville school district’s website, borrowing $18 million would have zero impact on the debt service property tax levy.

Other debt will be paid off by the time the $18 million would be layered in to the debt service so that the debt service levy would stay the same.

After a presentation about the referendum question at a Wheeler Village Board meeting March 6, Nick Kaiser, district administrator, was asked what would happen if the referendum did not pass.

Kaiser pointed out that the roofs would still leak and the boilers would still be old and not energy efficient.

Kaiser told the Tribune Press Reporter that if the referendum does not pass April 2, the Board of Education will most likely bring the referendum question back for consideration again during the November election.

Estimates are that for every year construction projects are delayed, the cost increases by 10 percent to 20 percent.