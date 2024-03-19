Strong group of seniors will lead Boyceville softball team

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — Boyceville head coach Jamie Olson welcomed 20 girls to the softball diamond when practice began March 11, including six seniors who have plenty of varsity experience. After finishing 9-16 overall last season and 5-9 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference competition, the Bulldogs lost just two players through graduation from that team.

Gone are second baseman Olivia Ponath and outfielder Cambrie Reisimer, both solid players who brought different skill sets and leadership to the team, according to Olson. Seniors returning include shortstop Hannah Dunn, a two-time all-conference player, third baseman Kaitlyn Mittlestadt who is another all-conference player, outfielder Jadynn Traxler, first baseman Cora Leslie, pitcher Ali McRoberts who threw 146 innings with 73 strikeouts last year, and outfielder Sarah Stoveren.

Underclassmen expected to compete for varsity spots are juniors Delaney Olson in the outfield, Paige Fenton at second base and Emma Dunn in the infield. Several sophomores are vying for positions including Zoey Hellendrung as a catcher, Loralie West as a pitcher and infielder, Kendra Oestreich in the infield, Anna Haferman in the outfield and Zoey Hillstead in the infield.

A nice freshmen class of experienced girls who played a lot of ball last summer have a lot of potential and are ready to compete for spots include pitcher Aubrey Malean, catcher Brooke Fenton, first baseman Nautica Valdez, outfielders Lilly and Ella Lain and infielder/outfielder Sawyer Garbe.

Coach Olson begins his 14th year leading the Lady Bulldogs and begins the season with a 123-140 record. He believes having three pitchers with experience should be a plus for the team.

“Ali, Aubrey and Loralie all bring experience and they all add a different look on the mound,” he said. “Pitching is critical in this sport and I feel we have a nice mix that will keep us in games all year. Defensively, we have a chance to be pretty good too,” he added.

Offense could be a problem for the Bulldogs this year as Olson believes they need to improve on their run production from a year ago.

“We have to find ways to get on base and be aggressive and smart when we get on,” he said. “Our focus will be getting quality swings and finding some confidence at the plate in practice,” he commented.

General goals for the team are team bonding and getting better by one percent each day in all areas of the game.

“If you can’t get along on the field or in the dugout, you won’t have much success no matter how hard you work. This will be a focus for us. I think we can compete if we take care of the little things,” he stated.

Olson expects Mondovi, Elk Mound, Durand-Arkansaw and Colfax to be the top teams in the conference this season because they all bring back good pitching and have overall solid teams.

“I think the rest of us have some work to do to be at their level, but it should be a fun and exciting spring,” he concluded.

Olson will be assisted Jon Talmage and Sarah Stainer.

2024 Roster

Seniors: Ali McRoberts, Hannah Dunn, Jadynn Traxler, Kaitlyn Mittlestadt, Cora Leslie, Sarah Stoveren

Juniors: Delaney Olson, Paige Fenton, Emma Dunn

Sophomore: Zoey Hillstead, Zoey Hellendrung, Kendra Oestreich, Anna Haferman, Loralie West

Freshmen: Sawyer Garbe, Nautica Valdez, Brooke Fenton, Lillie Lain, Ella Lain, Aubrey Malean