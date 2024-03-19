Serious injury crash on Highway 29

On Saturday, March 16, 2024 at approximately 8:37 p.m., the Dunn County Communications Center received multiple reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 29 and 970th Street in the Township of Elk Mound.

One of the vehicles was engulfed in flames. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Elk Mound Fire District, Colfax Rescue, Eau Claire Fire Department, Dunn County First Responders, and Mayo One Air Ambulance responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates that a northbound pickup truck failed to stop at the stop sign at State Highway 29 and collided with an eastbound vehicle. The pickup truck became engulfed in flames and both occupants were able to escape the burning vehicle with the assistance from bystanders. Both occupants were 16 year old males.

The eastbound vehicle’s driver, a 50 year old male, was the sole occupant and was assisted from the vehicle by bystanders and responding deputies. Drivers from both vehicles had serious injuries. One driver was airlifted to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The second was transported via ground ambulance with serious injuries. The passenger of the northbound pickup truck was uninjured and not transported.

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s Crash Technical Reconstruction Unit (TRU) responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation. The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. The Sheriff’s Office would like to acknowledge the Wisconsin State Patrol, Colfax Police Department, and the Dunn County Highway Department with their assistance with traffic control and reroute, as well as all emergency responders and bystanders that assisted at the scene.