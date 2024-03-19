Menomonie weigh station project on I-94 to start

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $10.95 million contract with prime contractor Chippewa Concrete Services, Inc. of Chippewa Falls for a project renovating and expanding the safety and weight enforcement facility (SWEF) on westbound I-94 east of Menomonie. Construction is scheduled to start Tuesday, March 19.

Built in 1984, the existing SWEF needs maintenance to provide the Wisconsin State Patrol with the necessary tools to enforce commercial motor vehicle regulations, increase safety for the traveling public and protect WisDOT’s investment in infrastructure. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to:

• Renovate and expand the existing SWEF building.

• Replace the pavement in the parking lots and on the ramp/loop roadways.

• Construct an approximate 200-foot communications tower near the renovated SWEF building.

• Reconfigure the exit off I-94.

• Construct a new virtual weigh station along westbound US 12/WIS 29.

• Construct a remote truck pull-off site along County B north of I-94 between Walton Avenue and 3M Drive in Dunn County.

This will be built concurrently with the reconstruction of County B.

During construction, all lanes on I-94 will remain open during peak travel times. However, motorists will encounter single-lane and shoulder closures during off-peak travel times. In addition:

• The ramp to the SWEF will be closed.

• Shoulder and short-term lane closures will be used to build a temporary bypass on the median side of I-94 to be used during the construction of new weigh-in-motion advance sensors.

• Motorists will encounter a single-lane road controlled by temporary traffic signals on US 12/WIS 29 while work on the virtual weigh station is completed.

Construction is scheduled for completion in November.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:

• Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest

• Visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/

• Visit the project’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/i94swef/

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving.