Dunn County Board candidate: Karl Hackbarth

GLENWOOD CITY — Karl Hackbarth will be challenging incumbent Dunn County Board supervisor for District 9, Tom Quinn, in the April 2 election.

Hackbarth, who serves as a supervisor on the Stanton Town Board, has been married to his wife, Danette, for 40 years, and they have four children.

The Tribune Press Reporter sent a questionnaire to the candidates.

Here are Hackbarth’s answers.

• What is your occupation?

Semi retired. 30 years with 3M. Currently working for Brent Wachsmuth Trucking and Excavating, Elk Mound. 3rd term Stanton Township supervisor.

• Why did you decide to run for election to the Dunn County Board?

Want to be more involved with local government at the county level and the decisions that are being made that impact our Township.

• What do you believe to be the two biggest issues facing Dunn County?

Rising county debt and reasoning behind it.

• How would you go about addressing those issues?

Work towards more fiscal responsibility and more transparency so citizens are more informed on issues/decisions being made on such issues.