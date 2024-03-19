Boyceville baseball team looks for improvement in 2024 season

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — After finishing with an overall record of 10-8 and 7-7 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play a year ago, the Boyceville baseball team, along with head coach Michael Roemhild, has their goals set to contend for a conference championship and a deep run in the playoffs this year.

The Bulldogs lost Chase Hollister via graduation, who was a three-year starter and first team all-conference pick. Hollister was injured early in the season and was unable to pick up any pitching duties but was a smart base runner and understood the game very well.

However a strong group of seniors return for the Bulldogs. Four-year starter and second team all-conference pick Braden Roemhild is expected to lead the outfield and his speed will be utilized on the basepaths. Nick Olson, another second team all-conference selection, and Devin Halama are both three-year starters who will play in the outfield as well. Halama is also expected to be the pitching ace. Wyatt Sell is returning to play second base, Paul Kurschner will handle the hot corner (third base) and Zach Kersten has a strong arm and should find some innings in the outfield and possibly the infield. Reid Fenton and Treylin Thorson are also seniors working for some playing time.

Zach Hellendrung returns after starting in the outfield last year but will move to first base and pick up some of the pitching chores. Landyn Leslie is a returning starter who can pretty much play anywhere on the field, including the pitching mound and Carson Roemhild, after coming off an injury last season is finally healthy and will compete for the top pitching job and will play shortstop when not on the mound.

Isaac Williams and Ryker Benitz are newcomers to the varsity and have a chance to help with the pitching duties this spring.

Coach Roemhild believes the strength of his team will be veteran leadership, having six seniors who have started for the Bulldogs either last year or multiple years. Although the team’s weakness is tough to tell right now without having a lot of practice, based on last year it would be extra base hits. The team needs to push their singles into doubles and get into better scoring position.

Coach Roemhild begins his tenth season leading the Bulldogs and has an overall record of 102-56, (with a state championship under his belt). He believes Elk Mound and Mondovi will be the toughest competition in the conference since they both return a solid lineup with some great pitchers and catchers.

Roemhild is assisted by Brian Roemhild and Trevor Hollister.

2024 Roster

Seniors: Braden Roemhild, Nick Olson, Devin Halama, Wyatt Sell, Paul Kurschner, Reid Fenton, Zach Kersten, Treylin Thorson

Juniors: Dominic Anderson, Riley Schutz, Nate Jensen, Ryker Benitz, Carson Lindstrom, Talen Kietzer

Sophomores: Owen Rydel, Zach Hellendrung, Carson Roemhild, Landyn Leslie, Owen Konsti, Isaac Williams, Owen Duncan, Bradley Maes

Freshmen: Brady Pederstuen, Jacoby Kurschner, Nicholas Keeley, Myles Keck