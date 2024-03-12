Make a positive impact: Give blood with the Red Cross

EAU CLAIRE — As spring approaches, the American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets now to continue to strengthen the national blood supply. People of all blood types – especially those with type O blood – are critical to ensuring hospitals can meet the daily demand for lifesaving transfusions.

During Red Cross Month in March, the Red Cross celebrates the volunteers and blood and platelet donors who are critical to ensuring those in need receive relief and care. Help can’t wait – to book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. As a thank-you, all who come to give by March 24 will get a $10 e-gift card to a pet supply merchant of choice, plus a chance to win one of five $3,000 gift cards. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Pets for details.

Additionally, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures to celebrate the epic new film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and to invite donors to rise together and give blood. When donors share their strength by giving March 25-April 7, they’ll get an exclusive Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. © 2024 Legendary and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved GODZILLA TM & © TOHO CO., Ltd.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Menomonie: 3/14/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, 1100 9th Street East

3/29/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Menomonie Health and Fitness, 3019 Schneider Ave SE

4/5/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fanetti Community Center, 620 17th St SE

4/12/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church Menomonie, 1306 Wilcox St

Baldwin: 4/9/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell Family Funeral Home Baldwin, 1010 Newton Street

New Richmond: 3/28/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church New Richmond, 365 W River Dr.

4/11/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Richmond Church of Christ, 1491 Co Rd A

Roberts: 3/22/2024: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ, 1001 Birch Dr

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.