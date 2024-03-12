Glenwood City DECA competes at State

LAKE GENEVA, WI — A half dozen students from Glenwood City High School joined more than 1,400 members at the 2024 Wisconsin DECA State Career Development Conference (SCDC) held February 26-28 in Lake Geneva, WI.

The six Glenwood City DECA members – Callie Augesen, Emily Tews, Kyra Dahl, Savanna Millermon, Wyatt Unser and Blake Fayerweather – attended this competition and conference with an opportunity to attend the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) to be held in late April in Anaheim, CA.

Kyra Dahl competed in Restaurant and Food Service Management, Savanna Millermon took part in Sports and Entertainment Marketing, and Emily Tews presented in Marketing Communications.

Callie Augesen competed in Human Resources Management and Community Giving Project. She was a finalist (top 10) in her Community Giving Project “An Afternoon at the Terrace”.

Blake Fayerweather and Wyatt Unser competed in Accounting Applications and Sports and Entertainment Marketing, respectively, as well as a group/team Sales Project. Blake and Wyatt received fifth place for their Sales Project, “Summit 58” and qualified to advance to the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Anaheim, CA in April.

Jacob Maes serves as the advisor for the Glenwood City DECA chapter.