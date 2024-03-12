Empty bowls 2024 fundraising event benefiting the St. Croix Valley Food Bank

HUDSON — St. Croix Valley Food Bank is hosting their 2nd Annual Empty Bowls Event on Thursday, March 21, 2024, from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. at their facility located at 1231 Industrial St. in Hudson.

The evening includes a meal of delicious soups & fresh bread donated by local restaurants, a silent auction, short program, warehouse tours and much more. During the program you will hear from two of the 58 hunger relief partners located in the St. Croix Valley who benefit directly from the St. Croix Valley Food Bank. The goal of the event is to raise awareness and financial support for the Food Bank’s important work.

Each guest will also select a beautiful handmade bowl from a collection of creations donated by local potters to take home at the end of the evening.

Tickets are available online at www.stcroixvalleyfoodbank.org/events . The ticket price is $35.

“Empty Bowls is an opportunity for our communities to come together to address the hunger needs of western Wisconsin,” said Becky Talledge, SCVFB Board Member and Empty Bowls 2024 Committee Chair. “This is an opportunity to spend time together and raise awareness as well as funding to support the incredible work happening at the St. Croix Valley Food Bank”.

“Hunger is here, and with a growing need comes a growing response. We are excited to host this event to educate and support the hunger relief work happening in western Wisconsin.” Ann Searles, SCVFB CEO.

For more information visit www.stcroixvalleyfoodbank.org/events