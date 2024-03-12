Boyceville Village Board meeting focused on Police report

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BOYCEVILLE- The Boyceville Village Board moved through their agenda in just 25 minutes at their public hearing and board meeting held on Monday evening.

Police Chief Greg Lamkin went over his report of the activities of the Boyceville Police Department (BPD) for the month of February. He said the department had 150 calls for service last month and BPD handled 94% of them.

Of those 150 calls, 20 were for traffic stops, one was for an accident, six were for ordinance complaints, 35 were for business checks/area and vacation checks and 79 were for other calls for service.

Lamkin compared last month with February 2023 and noted an increase in BPD activities in most areas except for ordinance complaints which is probably due to a lack of winter parking violations.

“We had an increase in just about every area from last February with traffic stops having the largest increase,” he said.

In his report Lamkin mentioned several cases of significance that occurred in February. In one case he arrested a driver for felony OWI after responding to a complaint of the driver almost striking a school bus north of the village.

In another case of note, Officer David Vodenlich was dispatched to a complaint of a dog biting another dog. The owner of the offending dog was given 20 days to remove the animal from the village. Twenty one days later, the dog escaped and bit a passing bicyclist. Vodenlich cited the owner and the dog was quarantined.

Lamkin also responded to the bank for a report of a forged check; the suspect was charged with numerous felonies. Later Lamkin learned that the suspect was at the Menomonie branch of the bank, so he relayed that information to the Menomonie Police Department. After the suspect was captured drug paraphernalia and an electric weapon were found in the suspect’s vehicle.

In other BPD news Lamkin said the department will participate in the next Drug Take Back event on April 27 to collect and dispose of unwanted medications.

Board Member Jo Dormanen asked Lamkin about drug take back bins and if the village could get one to make it more convenient for residents to dispose of unwanted medications.

Lamkin said the BPD has one at the station and people drop off medication there fairly often.

In other business the Boyceville Village Board:

• Heard from village resident Ben Wielinski about a $500 bill he received from the village for a carbon monoxide alarm that occurred at his residence. He was curious as to why he was billed because the call was canceled. Clerk Treasurer Brittany Halvorson said she would contact the fire department and get the bill canceled.

• Learned from Halvorson that absentee ballots have been sent out and poll worker training will happen later this month.

• Learned from Public Works Director Criag Dotseth that his department plowed snow for the second time this winter on February 15.