2024 Glenwood City Solo & Ensemble results

Glenwood City High School hosted Solo & Ensemble Festival on Tuesday, March 5th. Schools participating were: Spring Valley, Boyceville, Mondovi, Plum City, Colfax, River Falls, Durand and Glenwood City. The primary purposes of WSMA festivals are to:

• Establish standards of quality for music literature.

• Motivate students to prepare and perform to the best of their abilities.

• Improve students’ understanding of music literature and music concepts

• Provide opportunities for performance of original student compositions.

• Support improvement of school music programs through individual and group achievement.

• Encourage exploration of diverse musical styles and ensemble combinations.

The Wisconsin School Music Association uses the following guidelines for criteria checkmarks:

*I & I – Excellent (consistently outstanding)

II – Very Good (very good performance with only minor shortcomings)

III – Good (demonstrating accomplishment but lacking several essential qualities)

IV – Fair (numerous weaknesses and/or errors)

V – Poor (lacking in fundamental aspects of performance, understanding, or preparation)

CO – Critique only. Students played for the experience of getting feedback from adjudicators. No rating assigned.

CLASS A

*I Ratings (State Qualifiers) State Solo & Ensemble is Saturday, May 4th @ UW-Eau Claire

*Woodwind Choir – Haylie Hannah, Tayler Nutter, Hailey Ketola, Lyra Ketola, Elsja Meijer, Kiley Leduc, Alena Albrecht, Callie Augesen, Stephanie Anderson, Michaela Blaser, Greta Draxler, Lisa Yang, Savanna Millermon, Kyra Flick, Evelyn Radintz, Kayley Dickmann, Brooklyn Brite, Morgan Blaser, Shaylynn Hubbell, Aubrie Hillstad, Elizabeth Lawson, Zach Bacon, Lillie Fox, Evan Hojem, Brady Thompson, Maddie Klatt, Niki Multhauf, Kenzie Price, Preston Arvey, Jenna McCarthy

*Clarinet Choir – Lyra Ketola, Elsja Meijer, Kiley Leduc, Alena Albrecht, Callie Augesen, Stephanie Anderson, Evelyn Radintz, Kayley Dickmann, Michaela Blaser, Greta Draxler, Aubrie Hillstad, Elizabeth Lawson, Ava Pack, Addi Wakeling

*Percussion Ensemble – Sydney Grant, Zach Hill, Ilan Anderson, Emily Tews, Sakari Beaman, Anaka Eliason, Micah Simmons, Landon Obermueller, Ben Standaert, Garrett Gross, Ben Klatt, Abe Draxler, Waylon Wagner, Zeb Holden, Jaxin Olson

*Kyra Dahl – Horn Solo

*Lyra Ketola – E-flat soprano clarinet solo

Woodwind Quintet – Kyra Flick, Hailey Ketola, Lyra Ketola, Kyra Dahl, Elsja Meijer

*Vocal Ensemble Will the Circle Be Unbroken – Madison Caress, Avery Rubenzer, Callie Augesen, Sakari Beaman, Kyra Dahl, Isabel Davis, Sydney Grant, Haylie Hannah, Lyra Ketola, Maddie Klatt, Kiley Leduc, Kenzie Price, Lisa Yang, Elsja Meijer, Savanna Millermon, Tayler Nutter, Emily Tews

*Sydney Grant, Haylie Hannah, Lyra Ketola – SSA Trio

*Lyra Ketola – Classical Solo

*Sydney Grant – Classical Solo

*Haylie Hannah – Classical Solo

*Kyra Dahl – Musical Theatre Solo

*Lyra Ketola – Musical Theatre Solo

*Haylie Hannah – Musical Theatre Solo

I Ratings

Brass Choir – Steven Booth, Rheanna Bischel, Rileigh Schwartz, Blake Fayerweather, Tyler Harrington, Jackson Logghe, Kloe Dahl, Kyra Dahl, Isabel Davis, Opal Voeltz, Lillie McGee, Charlie Lamb, Brody Riba, Colton Berends, Mitchell McGee, Clayton Hoffman, Brody Olson, Gus Kohler, Erica Bauman, Nick Heutmaker, Connor Tews, Charlie Bogie, Haylie Monn, Cole Wakeling, Kaylin Brandt, Lexi Albrecht, Michael Wheeler, Carson Anderson

Emily Tews – timpani solo

Vocal Ensemble Jonah – Ilan Anderson, Steven Booth, Charles Lamb, William Standaert, Esdyn Swenby, Brett Peterson, Landon Obermueller, Brody Olson, Brody Riba, Mitchel Main, Clayton Hoffman

Kenzie Price – Classical Solo

Lisa Yang – Classical Solo

Sydney Grant – Musical Theatre Solo

II Ratings

Kyra Dahl, Lisa Yang – Vocal Duet; Kyra Dahl – Classical Solo; Callie Augesen – Classical Solo; Emily Tews – Classical Solo; Lisa Yang – Musical Theatre Solo; Callie Augesen – Musical Theatre Solo; Emily Tews – Musical Theatre Solo; Kenzie Price – Musical Theatre Solo

CLASS B

I Ratings

Haylee Deiss – alto saxophone solo; Alletta Meijer – flute solo; Alletta Meijer – piccolo solo; Ava Pack – clarinet solo

Vocal Ensemble Silent the Forests – Alexis Alms, Julia Edison, Haylee Schone, Gabriella Williams, Kaylin Brandt, Kayley Dickmann, Gretchen Draxler, Hailey Ketola, Lillie McGee, Hailey Monn, Evelyn Radintz, Sadie Stansbury, Opal Voeltz, Miley Blaser

Vocal Ensemble The Snow Begins to Fall – Bolu Awoseye, Xanthe Destoop, Jayda Howard, Nevaeh Hutmaker-Sutch, Sanaa Cardine, Tessa Wagner, Madison Burns, Alayna LaValley, Kylie Ohman

Elsja Meijer – Vocal Solo; Aubrie Hillstead – Vocal Solo; Olivia Heath – Vocal Solo; Madison Burns – Vocal Solo

II Ratings

Erica Bauman – trumpet solo

Vocal Ensemble Twilight at Sea – Erica Bauman, Lillian Fox, Sachiko Gottfried, Aubrie Hillstead, Shaylyn Hubbell, Elizabeth Lawson, Haley Barstad, Lilyana Giammattei, Olivia Heath, Ella Johnson, Tessa Klatt, Morgan Knops, Kirah Krueger, Tori Ohman, Addisyn Petersen, Evelyn Voeltz, Harper Caress, Kylie Main, Daliya Phipps

Erica Bauman, Olivia Heath, Shaylyn Hubbell – SSA Trio

Alletta Meijer, Elsja Meijer – Vocal Duet

Elizabeth Lawson – Vocal Solo; Alletta Meijer – Vocal Solo; Pyrsais Marmolejo – Vocal Solo; Mychaela Heller – Vocal Solo

CLASS C

I Ratings

Rozlynn Webb & Mikayla Hubbell – flute duet

Lane Unruh & Logan Tews – horn/euphonium duet

Percussion Ensemble – Haylee Deiss, Addi Wakeling, Tori Holden, Mason McCarthy, Elliot Radintz, Dillon Riba, Emily Tews

Woodwind Choir – Alletta Meijer, Bella Fogerty, Baylie Lyons, Rozlynn Webb, Mikayla Hubbell, Kaydence Brorson, Baylie Millermon, Lexi Oehlke, Ava Pack, Izzy Blaser, Bella Gross, Tori Holden, Haylee Deiss, Dustin Murphy, Pyrsais Marmolejo, Charlette Kletscner, Emilyn Hoffman, Jaycie Oberle, Addi Wakeling, Greta Draxler

Flute Choir – Alletta Meijer, Bella Fogerty, Baylie Lyons, Rozlynn Webb, Mikayla Hubbell, Kaydence Brorson

Jaycie Oberle & Emilyn Hoffman – saxophone duet; Pyrsais Marmolejo – alto saxophone solo; Olive Redel & Erica Bauman – trumpet solo; Baylie Millermon & Mikayla Hubbell – oboe/flute duet; Brite – tuba solo; Elsja Meijer – bassoon solo; Alletta Meijer & Elsja Meijer – flute/bassoon duet; Addi Wakeling – baritone saxophone solo; Charlette Kletscher, Arianny Steies – Vocal Duet; Harper Hughes – Vocal Solo; Baylie Lyons – Vocal Solo

II Ratings

Abby Mewis & Charlette Kletscher – saxophone duet; Bently Goodman & Phillip Shepherd – Trombone Duet; Bella Fogerty – flute solo; Zach DeWitt – trombone solo

Vocal Ensemble This Train – Alex Anderson, Charlie Bogie, Royce Buum, Nicholas Heutmaker, Logan Klatt, Zeb Holden, Noah Mielzarek, Max Peterson, Justin Rogers, Vincent Yang

Sophia Giammattei, Autumn Larson, Eve Wood – Vocal Ensemble

Avery Holden, Brynley Moreno, Ayla Voeltz – Vocal Ensemble

Reeyce Jeske, Kaitlynn Slayton – Vocal Duet; Rozlyn Webb, Blake Wink – Vocal Duet; Harper Hughes, Kylee Lyons – Vocal Duet; Kylee Lyons – Vocal Solo; Autumn Larson – Vocal Solo; Ella Anderson – Vocal Solo

The GC Music department would like to acknowledge our amazing volunteers that helped run our festival and to our wonderful accompanists Carol Kelm and Michaela Gifford.

The Glenwood City Music Department Team is Maddie Williams (6-12 Choir & K-2 Music), Matt Lamb (5-12 Band & 3-5 Music), Connie Root (band lessons), and Nancy Wucherpfennig (band lessons).