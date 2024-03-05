Local candidates plan to attend meet-up in Menomonie

A growing list of candidates have signed up to meet with voters on Thursday, March 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Holtby Hall, Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum, 1820 John Russell Road, Menomonie.

Candidates for Dunn County Board of Supervisors who have already pledged to attend are (Incumbents are indicated by (I):

District 2, Heather Seburn; District 8, Luke Wilsey (I); District 9, Thomas Quinn (I) and Karl Hackbarth; District 10, Pilar Gerasimo (I); District 11, Michelle Bachand and Korlee Witzel (I); District 12, Michael Kneer (I); District 13, Monica Berrier (I) and Scott Parker; District 15, Barbara Lyon(I) and Michael Werner; District 16, Ann Vogl(I); District 17, Kelly McCullough(I); District 18, Sheila Stori and Jim Uhlir; District 19, Carl Vandermeulen(I); District 21, Diane Morehouse(I) and Laurie Christianson; District 23, Mark Thomas(I); District 24, Ryan Martin; District 25, Sue Suechting. Candidates Tim Lienau (I), District 28 and Don Gjeston, District 10, were unable to attend.

Candidates for Menomonie City Council who will attend are: Ward 2, Matthew Crowe; Ward 4, Gretchen Yonko(I); Ward 6, Lee Schwebs(I); Ward 8, Mary Solberg(I); Ward 10, Ryland Erdman(I).

Also attending is Menomonie Mayor candidate Randy Knaack(I) and Menomonie School Board candidates: Emily Hines, Angela Wolf and Michelle Dupree.

Candidates are running for election on April 2. A total of 51 candidates were invited to come to the event. Voters interested should bring their questions and get to know the candidates who will be on the ballot in their district.

The League of Women Voters will have maps available to help voters identify their districts. The format will be informal, with one on one conversations with candidates and voters from the ward, district or area involved.

There will be a photo opportunity with all the candidates immediately before the start of the event.

This free event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley, Menomonie Area Chamber & Visitor Center, Rotary and WisCommunity.