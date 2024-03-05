Fire danger very high across most of Wisconsin Wind gusts and dry conditions create increase wildfire risk DNR states

MADISON WIS.—After a busy weekend of fire activity across the state, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to again remain vigilant and avoid burning as fire danger remains very high across most of Wisconsin.

According to news release from the DNR “continuing dry conditions and high winds, the department is anticipating possible power line fires and other causes resulting from unintended sparks, Many counties have suspended DNR burning permits.”

Areas with very high fire danger today include many area counties including Dunn, St. Croix, Pepin and Pierce.

Green-up is progressing nicely in the southern part of the state, but the northern part is sill quite dry with lots of fuel on the ground like dead leaves and dry grasses. Although there is some rain in the forecast, it is spotty, and there are minimal chances of rain particularly in northeastern Wisconsin. This, combined with wind gusts of up to 50 mph in some areas, put many counties, especially in the north, at peak wildfire risk.

More than 70 wildfires over the weekend, making it the busiest weekend of the season so far. Debris burning and equipment accounted for the majority of these wildfires.

The DNR provided some fire safety tips including, avoid all outdoor burning, operate equipment early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours, secure dragging trailer chains, delay having campfires until evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve and keep them small and contained. Make sure they are completely extinguished before leaving them unattended and report fires early, dial 911.