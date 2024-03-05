Dunn County Board approves pay increases for county clerk, treasurer and register of deeds

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — Candidates elected to the positions of Dunn County clerk, treasurer and register of deeds in the November election will receive a pay increase of $18,000 when they are sworn into office in January of 2025.

The three elected positions currently pay $72,422 per year, but based on a resolution approved by the Dunn County Board at the February 21 meeting, the candidates filling the positions of county clerk, treasurer and register of deeds will receive $90,553 in 2025, will receive $94,854 in 2026, will receive $99,359 in 2027 and will receive $104,079 in 2028.

Wisconsin state statute 59.22 requires that the compensation for the three elected positions be established before nomination papers can be filed in April for the November election, said Jennalee Nutter, Dunn County Director of Human Resources.

The three positions have statutorily required duties, and they are eligible for the Wisconsin Retirement System (WRS) and are vested after five years, while their term in office is four years, she said.

If the county clerk, treasurer or register of deeds only serves one term in office, they are not vested for WRS, Nutter said.

The three positions receive dental and health benefits through the county, but they do not accrue any sick leave or vacation benefits, she said.

State law prohibits sick leave or vacation benefits for elected officials.

Dunn County is ranked 32nd in the state for population, and counties with a similar population and workload pay more to the county clerk, treasurer and register of deeds than Dunn County currently pays, Nutter said.

According to information included in the county board packet, Barron County pays $81,052 (or $8,619 more than Dunn County for 2024); Douglas County pays $75,127 (or $2,705 more for 2024); Green County pays $87,821 (or $14,399 more for 2024); Richland County pays $83,326 (or $10,904 more for 2024); and Green Lake County pays $79,153 (or $6,731 more for 2024).

Surrounding counties show the same trend, which salaries that range from Eau Claire County at $85,273 (or $12,851 more than Dunn County for 2024) to Chippewa County at $77,426 (or $5,004 more than Dunn County for 2024).

The pay for St. Croix County and Barron County are in between the pay for Eau Claire County and Chippewa County.

Discrepancy

The current pay for the three positions represents a discrepancy for other elected positions and among internal county positions with similar management duties as department heads, Nutter said.

After the last election for clerk of circuit court and for sheriff, the two positions received salary increases reflecting an increase of 18.65 percent, plus a 4.75 percent increase from 2023 to 2026 for the clerk of circuit court, and a 20.68 percent increase plus a 4.75 percent increase from 2023 to 2026 for the sheriff, according to information provided in the Dunn County Board packet.

Dunn County has previously kept the salaries for county clerk, treasurer and register of deeds similar to the salary paid to the clerk of circuit court.

The clerk of circuit court will receive $89,038 for 2024; will receive $93,267 in 2025; and will receive $97,697 in 2026.

The positions of child support director, land information officer, facilities and parks director and county conservationist at Step 6 are paid $90,709 and at Step 11 are paid $103,896, according to information included in the county board packet.

No requirements

Larry Bjork, county board supervisor from Menomonie, said he had reviewed Chapter 59 in the state statutes for eligibility and requirements to serve as the county clerk, treasurer and register of deeds.

A county board supervisor is not eligible to serve in the three positions, he noted.

The assistant Dunn County corporation counsel attending the meeting confirmed that candidates for the elected positions must also be county residents.

Bjork pointed out that state statute does not require candidates to have a financial background to serve as the county treasurer and that he found it “disturbing.”

State statute 59.225 references comptrollers, who must be a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or must have a PhD in finance, Bjork said.

But a treasurer has no requirements, so someone elected as treasurer could turn to a deputy treasurer and other county staff members “to do all the hard work,” he said.

So why does Dunn County have a treasurer instead of a comptroller? Bjork asked.

Because of state statute, Dunn County has no choice but to have a treasurer, said Kelly McCullough, chair of the Dunn County Board.

It is a “unfortunate” to have a 20 percent increase in the salary and to get caught up in what the school board used to call “leap frogging” — salaries increasing to keep up with previous salary increases for others, Bjork said, noting that he had served on a school board some years ago.

People on fixed incomes are facing tighter budgets. There is an increase of people under the poverty line, and then Health and Human Services and the Aging and Disabilities Resource Center must offer more services. Dunn County raises the cost of doing business, then people under the poverty line have to have more county services, he said.

The county must “pay top people a good wage, but it is a hard pill to swallow with a salary increase of $32,000,” Bjork said.

Bjork said he wished that the county could hire a county clerk, a treasurer and a register of deeds rather than rely on whoever decided to run for office.

State law allows townships to change from an elected clerk and treasurer to an appointed clerk and treasurer and also allows the two positions to be combined and then to be an appointed position, but the provision does not exist for counties.

Turnover

Vaughn Hedlund, county board supervisor from Boyceville and chair of the Committee on Administration, said it is necessary to keep salaries competitive in order to retain people in county positions.

Hedlund said a number of years ago, a county manager proposed salaries for elected positions that were much lower than what the Dunn County Board ultimately passed.

The proposed salaries “were not in the ballgame,” and what the county board approved was lower than it should have been but at least was much closer to what the salaries should have been, he said.

Dunn County “must pay more attention to those around us,” Hedlund said.

The county will not keep people in elected positions “if we are not at least in the middle of the ball game,” he said.

With the proposed salaries for the county clerk, treasurer and the register of deeds, “we’re in the game,” Hedlund said.

If the people serving in those positions run for another term, and it is a contested election, they will have to spend money on campaigning, he said.

The time is “past due” for counties to be able to hire a county clerk, a treasurer and a register of deeds, but the ability to do so will not change until state statute changes, Hedlund said.

Facts

The goal was to give as many facts as possible to allow the Dunn County Board to make a decision, said Kristen Korpela, county manager.

The previous register of deeds, Jim Mrdutt, served for 26 years and retired in 2012. Heather Kuhn was the deputy register of deeds and then was elected to the position in 2012, she said.

Marilyn Hoyt served as the county clerk for six years until 2013, then Julie Wathke was appointed as clerk and served for six years. Andrew Mercil was appointed in May of 2021, Korpela said.

Hoyt died June 4, 2013. She began working in the county clerk’s office in 1984, became the deputy clerk, and then was elected as county clerk in November of 2006 after Dunn County Clerk Lorraine Hartung decided to retire.

Mary Erpenbach served as the county treasurer for 20 years until she retired in 2012. Then Cindy Kopp, who was the deputy treasurer, served as county treasurer, followed by Megan Mittlestadt, Doris Meyer and A. Sifia Jevne, who has resigned to take a position in Dunn County finance, Korpela said, noting that there is currently a vacancy in the county treasurer’s position.

Jevne’s resignation became effective February 16.

There have been four county treasurers in 10 years, Korpela noted.

During the public comments portion of the meeting, Angela Wagner, who had served as the deputy treasurer and is now the interim treasurer, said that in her opinion, the proposed salaries were too high, and that the previous treasurers she had worked with had not left the position because of the salary but because they did not receive any vacation time.

The Dunn County Board approved the proposed salaries for the county clerk, treasurer and register of deeds on a voice vote, with all voting in favor except for one county board supervisor who voted “no” on the motion.

County board supervisor John Calabrese was absent from the meeting.