Area churches join together to raise funds for Habitat For Humanity

The congregations of the Menomonie Area Mission Coalition (MAMC) have designated March as “March Mission Month,” with each congregation raising funds for Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity.

“We were inspired by the recent faith-build, and know that Habitat is planning more house builds in the Menomonie area in the near future, and we wanted to financially get behind that!” Rev. Joel Certa-Werner commented.

People from the community are encouraged to join the congregations in supporting this initiative. To do so, you may simply give at any participating congregation, marking your contribution as MMM (for March Month of Mission). Churches that are currently participating include: Cedarbrook Church of Menomonie, Christ Lutheran Church of Menomonie, 1st Congregational Church of Menomonie, Iron Creek United Methodist Church of rural Menomonie, Menomonie United Methodist Church, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Menomonie, Peace Lutheran Church of Menomonie, St. Joseph Catholic Church of Menomonie, Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church of Elk Mound, Trinity United Methodist Church of Elk Mound, and the Unitarian Society of Menomonie.

For more information contact becky.kneer@gmail.com