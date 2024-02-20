Lady Bulldog drop final regular season games

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Boyceville girls’ basketball team was hoping to pick up at least one victory its final two regular-season contests, particularly in a non-conference game against Pepin/Alma, to build some momentum for the playoffs.

A win looked promising when Boyceville traveled to Pepin Monday, February 12 for a non-conference game against the Pepin/Alma Eagles. Boyceville held a slim one-point advantage at the break but a double-digits scoring run by the host Eagles to open the second half quickly erased the Bulldogs lead and chances for a victory. Pepin/Alma went on to take a 58-35 win.

Returning home Thursday, February 15 for the conference and regular-season finale versus Durand-Arkansaw, the Lady Bulldogs fell behind early and never found their footing or pace as they lost 58-38 to the Panthers (11-3, 18-6), who finished in a second place tie with Colfax in the final Dunn-St. Croix girls’ standings.

Boyceville completed a 3-11 campaign in conference play which was good for a sixth-place tie with Glenwood City. In all games over the regular season, Boyceville was 9-15.

The Bulldogs enter this week’s WIAA Division 4 playoffs on a three-game losing streak. Seeded number nine, Boyceville opened regional play at Unity (#8) Tuesday night. The winner gets to travel to Fall Creek and play the top-seeded Crickets in Friday’s regional semifinal.

Pepin/Alma

Senior Hannah Dunn and freshman Aubrey Malean each made a three pointer in the first half and scored seven and six points, respectively, to help give the Bulldogs a one-point, 22-21, halftime lead over host Pepin/Alma in a February 12 non-conference contest.

The Eagles, however, flew away with the lead and eventually the win, when they opened the second half on a 13-0 point run.

Boyceville never recovered and were eventually outscored in the latter half 37 to 14 by Pepin/Alma.

Malean finished with a dozen points including a trio of triples to lead the Bulldogs. Dunn tallied nine points, but just two after the intermission, Jaden Stevens had five that included a three pointer and Chelsi Holden and Sarah Stoveren had four points each.

Boyceville finished with five, three pointers and was 5-of-9 at the line.

Allidah Luff scored 18 points to lead Pepin/Alma, Bella Post added a dozen and Macy Stewart chipped in for ten points.

Durand-Arkansaw

Three free throws and a two-point basket, all courtesy of senior Hannah Dunn, were all the points Boyceville could muster midway through the first half of its home game against Durand-Arkansaw February 15.

The Panthers took advantage of the Bulldogs’ chilly start and jumped out to a 24-5 lead.

Fellow seniors Jaden Stevens and Sarah Stoveren eventually provided some much needed support. Stevens nailed a three pointer while Stoveren made three of her four foul shots and a deuce to help revive the Bulldogs’ dormant offense. Boyceville, however, still trailed 34-16 at the break.

Boyceville again started slow as they were outscored 13-3 to begin the second half. Dunn finally picked up the scoring mantle once more turning some steals into scores and added a three pointer.

It was not enough, however, as the Panthers kept the Bulldogs at bay for the 20-point, 58-38, win.

Dunn was the only Bulldog to hit double figures as she finished with 14 points. Stoveren added seven.

Boyceville made just two triples in the game but sank 12 of its 15 free throws.

The Panthers’ Victoria Kurth topped all scorers with 18 points, Addi Auth added 11 points and Emma Hoyt finished with ten. That trio accounted for seven of Durand-Arkansaw’s ten three-point makes. The Panthers were 6-for-9 at the line.