DATCP recruiting students for next agriculture youth council

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting applications for the next Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. High school students who will be seniors during the 2024 – 2025 school year should apply now for the council.

The purpose of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase their awareness of DATCP’s interactions with Wisconsin’s agriculture industry. Students serve a one-year term and receive a certificate at the completion of their term.

“Being a part of the council has made a huge impact on my future goals. I have been able to learn about the different areas of agriculture that I might not have thought about before,” said Sam Mell, a council member from Waunakee. “I also get to explore these careers with other members from around the state that have a similar interest and passion for agriculture.”

The goals of the council are to highlight agricultural-related careers, share resources available for farmers, provide insight in agricultural policy development, and increase networking opportunities for participants. Members participate in virtual monthly sessions to listen to presentations, engage in discussions, and connect with professionals across the agriculture industry.

“Being a part of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council has allowed me to further explore my interest in agriculture policy and the many different realms of industries and professions inside agriculture,” explained Emily Sydow, a council member from Columbus. “My time with the council has allowed me to make connections and meet with industry professionals to further broaden my knowledge, provide me with insights and even give words of advice I apply to many different aspects of my life. “

DATCP seeks to have 15 members with at least one member from each of the nine council districts. The remaining seats are filled with at-large members. A map and listing of which counties are located in each of the nine districts is available at AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.

“Joining the council has allowed me to expand my leadership skills through different roles,” added Layten Sobieski, a council member from Berlin. “It also has made an impact on my day-to-day life because of what I take away from each session and how it affects the agriculture community.”

To apply, students must complete an application form, which includes a brief essay sharing their involvement in agriculture and how their council participation will benefit their future education or career plans. Applicants must also submit a one-minute video.

“The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council has allowed me to explore different careers in agriculture,” concluded Tyson Gehrke, a council member from Stitzer.

DATCP will accept applications through March 31, 2024. For applications and additional info, visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.