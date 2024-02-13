Mielzarek selected to fill GC school board vacancy

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City school board will soon have a new face.

Following nearly four hours of interviews Monday evening, February 12, the Glenwood City Board of Education selected Anthony “Tony” Mielzarek from a field of seven interested applicants to fill the seat vacated by the recent resignation of Nicole Miller.

It is expected that Mielzarek, who will also appear on this Spring’s ballot for the two school board seats that are up for election, will officially be sworn in during the next meeting on February 26. He will then serve out the remainder of Miller’s term.

The other six candidate that applied for the vacated seat were Carrie Klatt, Cassie Lemke, Scott Lingerfelt, Jacey Norberg, Derrick Oberle and Ken Peterson.

Below are the questions that the school board asked of each candidate:

Opening Statement – Dr. Lisa Kaiser

Briefly explain why you want to be a part of the Glenwood City School Board.

What specifically in your background do you feel qualifies you for this position?

What do you see are the two biggest challenges facing the school district?

What do you see are the two biggest opportunities for the school district?

What are the factors on which you will base your decisions as a school board member?

Could you support a board decision you did not vote in favor of? Why or why not?

An individual school board member has no authority; only the board as a whole can make decisions for the district. What skills or traits will allow you to contribute to the effective operations of the board as a whole?

Is there anything else you would like us to know?