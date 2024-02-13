Lady Vikings wallop E-PC Wolves, topple Glenwood City Hilltoppers

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

With just another week of games before the WIAA regional tournament begins, the Colfax girls have their offense in high gear after winning a pair of Dunn-St. Croix Conference games last week.

The Vikings outscored their two opponents 142-28, starting with a 75-17 win over Elmwood-Plum City at home Tuesday, February 6. They traveled to Glenwood City three days later and won by a decisive margin of 67-11 over the Hilltoppers.

With the pair of D-SC victories, Colfax was able to remain in a second-place tie with Durand-Arkansaw at 10-3 and upped its overall mark to 15-7. The Vikings play their final two regular season games this week. They played Cloverbelt West co-leader Fall Creek (13-1,19-3) in a non-conference matchup Monday. Colfax drew the #5 seed in the upper half of the WIAA Division 4 Eau Claire North Sectional and will travel to #4 Grantsburg for a regional semifinal February 23. The winner of that game will likely take on Fall Creek in the regional championship game the following day. Colfax wraps up its conference and regular season with a home contest versus Mondovi this Thursday, February 15.

Elmwood-Plum City

There isn’t much you can say about the struggles the Wolves have been going through this season. The team was 0-17 and started one junior, two sophomores and two freshmen and have not been able to compete with hardly anybody this year. Colfax began scoring in the first minute and just kept going, using their defense to fill any passing lanes the Wolves thought they had open to score most of their points.

Colfax led 8-0 on four shots in the lane, one by Jeanette Hydukovich, two from Jada Anderson and another from Meadow Keltner. Brittany Bechel dropped in a free throw for the Wolves , and after a Keltner triple and an Autumn Niggemann shot in the lane, it was 13-1 for the Vikings. Bechel added another free toss but it turned out to be a long, long time before they would score again.

Colfax used a ton of steals that turned into fast break layups, including a couple by Kaysen Goodell and three from Anderson, and after McKenna Shipman used her keen eye to drain a pair of three point shots, Goodell, Jordyn Bowe and Brynn Sikora scored on layups for a 41-2 Viking advantage.

Hailey Webb, the Wolves leading scorer finally found some space in the lane for a bucket, but with a deuce each by Niggemann and Sikora, it was 45-4 at the break.

The Vikings defense forced a turnover to start the second half, resulting in Goodell zipping down court for a layup and the Vikings continued to roll. Hydukovich scored on a putback, Anderson added two more buckets, Niggemann knocked down a free toss and a deuce, Jaycey Bowe dropped in a couple of free throws, Sikora raced end to end for a layup and scored again a few seconds later and Sierra Shipman broke into the scoring column on yet another fast break layup, then drained a triple. McKenna Shipman added a jumper and a three ball to make it 72-4 and with eight minutes left, Colfax coach Courtney Sarauer cleared her bench, allowing her younger players to get some varsity experience. The Wolves scored their final 13 points in that span but Jeni Maves finished off the Colfax scoring with a shot from behind the arc.

11 different Vikings scored in the game with Anderson leading the way for the second game in a row, finishing with 14 points. McKenna Shipman added 11, Niggemann tacked on nine, Goodell, Sikora and Hydukovich all added eight each, Keltner and Sierra Shipman both posted five points, Maves added three and Jaycey Bowe and Jordyn Bowe both collected two points apiece. Colfax drilled six triples and were 3-for-6 from the foul stripe. Bechel led the Wolves with six points and they didn’t help themselves, making just 2-of-10 free throws with one trey.

Glenwood City

In what was yet another blowout from the start, Anderson scored the first seven points for the Vikings, starting with a shot in the paint. Izzy Davis tied it up for the Toppers but a 38-point scoring streak by the Vikings put the game away before halftime. Anderson drilled a triple and scored on a fast break, Hydukovich scored on a steal and layup, Jaycey Bowe drained a pair of free throws, Jordyn Bowe scored from close range, Sikora added a deuce and in a 10-second span, Goodell and Anderson both swiped the ball away and scored on layups to make it 19-2.

Goodell continued to use her speed and defensive prowess to add points coming from six fast break buckets and a couple of free tosses while Anderson scored on a putback, McKenna Shipman canned a trey and Jordyn Bowe scored in the point for a 40-2 Colfax advantage. Jenna McCarthy finally stopped the bleeding for the Toppers with a bucket with two minutes left in the half but Jordyn Bowe finished the half with five points on a shot in the paint and a final triple for a 45-5 halftime lead.

“A lot of steals and scoring in transition allowed our girls to break out to an early lead,” Colfax coach Courtney Sarauer commented.

Colfax began to work on their passing skills and worked on finding an open player for a lot of the second half, leading to McKenna Shipman getting open in the paint for a deuce. Keltner canned a shot from long range before Libby Wagner hit 1-of-2 free throws for Glenwood City. Sierra Shipman scored on a putback and after another Topper free toss by Anaka Eliason, it was 57-7 with a running clock in motion. Goodell picked up yet another steal with a layup and Davis put in a free throw for the Toppers while Goodell raced end to end for another layup and a 61-8 Viking advantage.

Tori Ohman, the Toppers leading scorer with a 10 point average, scored her only point of the contest on free toss and with around four minutes left, the Viking reserves were allowed to finish things up. Clara Hydukovich outscored her older sister Jeannette by a point when she drilled a triple for her first varsity points and after Brooklyn Brite scored the only field goal for the Toppers in the half, Leila Hurlburt ended the contest with the Vikings seventh triple of the night.

Once again 11 different players put points on the board for the Vikings, starting with Goodell scoring a season high 20. Anderson tacked on 11, McKenna Shipman 10 and Jordyn Bowe nine. Picking up three points each were Hurlburt, Keltner and Clara Hydukovich while Jaycey Bowe, Sierra Shipman, Sikora and Jeanette Hydukovich all had two points. Colfax was 4-of-6 from the foul line with seven treys. Glenwood City connected on 5-of-10 free throws for the game.