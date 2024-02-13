Elk Mound Mounders crush Colfax Vikings on the hardcourt, earn sweep

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

For the second time this season, the Elk Mound boys took care of business with a 68-43 win over the Colfax Vikings in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest played February 8 in Elk Mound. It was the only game of the week for the Vikings while the Mounders were coming off a difficult overtime loss to St. Croix Central three days earlier.

The game was pretty much decided in the first few minutes when the Mounders jumped out to a 9-0 advantage as they scored in every way possible. Sam Wenzel scored in the paint off the opening tip off, Cale Knutson came up with back-to-back steals for a layup and a triple while Logan Jerome knocked down a couple of free throws. Colfax coach Mark Noll called a time out to calm his troops, which helped temporarily when Aiden Fischer drained a three-point shot but the 2-3 zone defense the Mounders play to perfection simply created too much havoc for the Vikings.

Colfax turned the ball over twice, and when they managed to get somewhat of an open shot, they misfired on three attempts from long range. Meanwhile, Wenzel scored on a putback, Zane Brice canned a trey, Wenzel dropped in a pair of freebies, Grandt Mueller scored in the paint and Kaden Russo drained a shot from behind the arc for a 21-3 Mounder lead.

Elijah Entzminger broke the spell with a jumper, Eli Ralph canned two free tosses and Entzminger scored on a layup to cut the Mounder lead to 22-9 but the Vikings couldn’t penetrate the Mounder zone. An offensive foul and a turnover didn’t produce any points while Wenzel added a bucket and Knutson drilled

another triple for a 27-9 lead. Fischer connected from long range but the Vikings were off the mark on their next three shots.

Elk Mound continued to put points up with Wenzel, Russo and Knutson all scoring to help the Mounders pull ahead 35-17 before Blake Johnson scored in the paint for Colfax. Brady Amble added a bucket for the Mounders, Johnson countered for the Vikings but after a Knutson put back and a Brice bucket, the Mounders were up by 20 points, 41-21 at the intermission.

“Elk Mound came out with great energy and focus in this game,” Colfax coach Noll said. “We were down by 20 points at halftime and the damage was already done,” he added.

The Vikings came out shooting in the second half, with the majority of their attempts from behind the arc. Orion Nichols sparked them with a pair of treys and while Fischer added his third of the contest, Jerome scored in the paint twice, Lucas Johnson canned a triple and Russo added another deuce to make it 52-30. Entzminger, the Vikings leading scorer, hit a jumper which turned out to be his final points of the contest. Knutson drilled his fourth trey of the game and Jerome and Mueller followed suit to up the Mounder advantage to 68-36 with around four minutes left, and some of the reserve players were given some varsity time.

Theo Hovde, playing with four fouls since early in the half, scored on a putback and Charlie Charbonneau ended the Viking scoring with a pair of free throws.

“I thought we played a solid game from start to finish,” Elk Mound coach Chris Hahn said. “We have been talking a lot about the need for us to play with urgency early in the game and tonight we played extremely well throughout the game. Knutson got us going early by hitting 8-of-9 shots from the field. I was impressed with his relentlessness attacking the rim and getting rebounds, in addition to hitting all those shots. It was great to see him play so well. We did a great job of knowing where the Viking’s two best players were and we made them very inefficient in the points they did get. In the first game, I thought we lost them a few times and they made us pay the price in keeping the game close in the first 25 minutes. Tonight we did a great job of being focused and contesting them for the most part,” he added.

Much like the Elk Mound and Colfax girls, a player from each of these teams had a 1,000-point career scorer playing against each other. Both of them were held under their average with Russo scoring nine points and Entzminger collecting just six. The Mounders were led by Knutson with 20 points while Wenzel added 12 and Jerome eight. Elk Mound finished with nine triples and were 5-for-7 from the charity stripe.

The Vikings connected on just 6-of-25 three point attempts and were 5-for-9 at the foul line. Fischer led the team in scoring with nine points while Nichols and Ralph added six each.

“Our games with Colfax are always so much fun because of the storied tradition of both schools and the strong fan bases that show up for the games each year,” coach Hahn said. “It’s such a fun environment and we always look forward to playing them because of the rivalry,” he concluded.

With the win, Elk Mound (9-1, 16-4) stayed a game behind conference co-leaders Durand-Arkansaw and Spring Valley while Colfax stayed in a fourth-place tie with Boyceville at 4-7 an is 7-13 overall.

Elk Mound has a pair of conference road game this week as ti played in Spring Valley Tuesday and are in Elmwood to face the Wolves of Elmwood-Plum City this Friday, February 16. Meanwhile, Colfax hosted those same E-PC Wolves Tuesday and travel to Glenwood City on Friday.

St. Croix Central nips Mounders in Overtime

Trailing by as many as 14 points in the second half of its February 5 non-conference game versus St. Croix Central in Hammond, Elk Mound rallied to force overtime. Unfortunately, the Panthers (12-9) were able to outduel the Mounders by two points in the extra period for a 57-55 win.

With his squad down by double digits midway through the second half, Coach Chris Hahn finally found a lineup that was effective against St. Croix Central’s zone defense. Grandt Mueller, who went scoreless in the first half, gave the Mounders some great minutes scoring a pair of baskets and going 6-for-6 at the charity stripe.

“He was able to get us going on the offensive side of the ball,” said Hahn of Mueller.

Sam Wenzel, who was also held off the scoreboard in the opening 18 minutes, made both his second-half foul shots to go along with five deuces to add to the Mounder offense.

Kaden Russo’s fourth triple of the game gave Elk Mound a one-point lead near the end of regulation. But, the Mounders did not box out well enough on the ensuing possession and the Panthers regained a two-point advantage.

Hahn said that guard Brady Amble made a great decision on the final possession of regulation as the team got a basket by Wenzel at the buzzer to force overtime.

Cale Knutson hit his second trey in overtime and Russo added a pair of baskets, but untimely turnovers in the extra frame proved costly to the Mounders according to Hahn as the Panthers pulled off the two-point win.

“I know everyone was disappointed with the outcome , but we need to learn from our mistakes and keep moving forward,” said Hahn.

Elk Mound had five of its eight threes in the opening half, two by Russo along with two freebies and one each by Amble, Logan Jerome and Knutson, but those were the Mounders only baskets and trailed the host Panthers 26-17 at the intermission.

Russo finished with 18 points to lead all scorers while Wenzel and Mueller tallied 12 and ten points, all in the second half. Elk Mound was just 18-for-50 shooting which included an 8-for-28 effort behind the three-point arc and was 11-14 at the charity stripe.

Mason Sullivan and Matyas Larson topped St. Croix Central with 14 points apiece while Caden Wester added a dozen. The Panthers had six treys of their own but finished just 9-of-20 at the free throw line.