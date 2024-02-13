Boyceville boys double up Elmwood-Plum City Wolves

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

ELMWOOD — Losers of three of four, the Boyceville boys’ basketball team was in need of a spark with only four games remaining in the regular season. They may have found that spark in Grant Kaiser.

The senior center returned to action against Elmwood/Plum City after a nearly two-game absence due to an injury and looked nearly perfect in his return as he put in 12 in the first half to propel his squad to an 18-point halftime advantage en route to the 79-38 win.

The 79 point outburst by Boyceville (10-10, 4-7) tied their season high from December 1 when they pummeled Prairie Farm 79-26.

The Bulldogs opened the game allowing the Wolves only 14 points, on five made field goals, in the opening 18 minutes. By contrast, the Bulldogs scored 32 points in the opening frame.

Along with Kaiser’s dozen in the first half, Devin Halama and Carson Roemhild each converted a three pointer and had ten and seven points, respectively.

The Wolves’ Lucas Glaus attempted to keep his team in the game in the second half. The junior guard put in 19 of his game high 24 points post halftime. However, his contribution would not be enough as no other Wolf scored over three points.

Meanwhile, Boyceville was having a banner day from the field after halftime. Five Bulldogs hit from three-point range including three from Caden Wold, two from Owen Rydel, and a single each from Halama, Kaiser, and Michael Montgomery. In total, Boyceville connected on ten field goals from behind the arc.

To go along with their eight second-half three pointers, the Bulldogs converted on nine field goals from inside the arc and were 4-for-5 from the free throw line. In total, Boyceville put up 47 second half points to cruise to the 41-point win.

Four Bulldogs scored in double digits with Kaiser leading the way with 19 points. Halama had 15, while Wold and Rydel had 11 and ten, respectively.

The win moves the Bulldogs into a three-way tie for fourth in the D-SC standings with Colfax and Glenwood City. The Bulldogs looked to break out of that tie on February 13 when they hosted Glenwood City (9-9, 4-7) for their final meeting of the year. They travel to Mondovi (2-18, 1-10) on February 16 for a 7:15 p.m. matchup with the Buffaloes.