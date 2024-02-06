St. Croix County Fair is excited to announce; Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home applications are now available

GLENWOOD CITY — Has your family been farming for more than 100 or 150 years at the same location? If so you are encouraged to apply for the Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award in Wisconsin by filling out an application form. The award is presented to families who have dedicated their life to Wisconsin farming for 100 or 150 years.

The Century Farm and Home Program began in 1948 in conjunction with the State of Wisconsin’s Centennial Celebration. There are currently 9,982 Century Farms and Homes nestled throughout the Badger State. Each year approximately 100 properties are honored.

The Sesquicentennial Program similarly originated in 1998 as part of the State’s Sesquicentennial Celebration and has since honored 1,044 families. This program is a result of a partnership between the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Wisconsin State Fair, the Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award Program is in its 26th year.

Wisconsin State Fair officials are pleased to announce that applications are now available for the 2024 Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award.

To qualify for the award, families are required to provide proof of continuous family ownership of a property in the state of Wisconsin for either the last 100 or 150 years. All property owners will be honored at a special Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award Program held on Tuesday, August 6 in conjunction with the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair which takes place Thursday, August 1 – Sunday, August 11 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

Honorees will receive complimentary Wisconsin State Fair admission tickets, an invitation to the awards breakfast, a commemorative photo, a certificate, and an outdoor display sign.

St. Croix County Century and Sesquicentennial Farms and Homes will also be recognized at the St. Croix County Fair held July 17-21 at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds in Glenwood City.

Applications can be downloaded from the St. Croix County Fair website (stcroixcofair.com) or Mid-West Farm Report website (www.midwestfarmreport.com/century-and-sesquicentennial-farm-application/). You may also request a copy of either application in writing at: Century or Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Program; 640 S 84 Street; West Allis, WI 53214.

All applications should be sent to: Attn: Jill Albanese; Century Farm Program Wisconsin State Fair 640 S 84 St; West Allis Wl 53214. Applications must be received no later than March 1, 2024.