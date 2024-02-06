Boyceville wrestlers lose conference dual to Spring Valley/Elmwood, finish third in D-SC

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — For the first time in the 25-year tenure of its decorated head coach Jamie Olson, the Boyceville wrestling team has not finished either first or second in the final Dunn-St. Croix standings.

Unexpected holes in its varsity lineup coupled with a lost pre-match chip flip resulted in the Bulldogs second consecutive conference dual loss in as many weeks.

With four starters sidelined for various reasons, Boyceville was already at a disadvantage before its home conference dual with Spring Valley/Elmwood. They then lost the crucial pre-match flip which allowed the Cardinals to get a couple of favorable matchups.

The Bulldogs lost eight of the first 11 matches and trailed by 30 points and never recovered, eventually losing 42-30 in the friendly confines of their own gymantorium Thursday, February 1 to finish third in Dunn-St. Croix Conference dual standings with a 2-2 record. In all duals this season, Boyceville is 13-10.

It was the final conference and regular season dual for both teams with the WIAA tournament series set to begin this weekend.

“This is my 25th year and I don’t ever remember taking less than second place,” said a disappointed Olson. “It was a tough night all around.”

Brothers Jack and Paul Kurschner were not in Thursday’s lineup and neither were Dallas Herdahl and Zane Brice.

Those four absences along with the lost flip set the stage for the unexpected upset by the Cardinals.

Four of the Boyceville five wins on the evening came via forfeits which Olson admitted did not serve to motivate his wrestlers.

Rony Ramos at 113 pounds, Victor Pattermann at 126 pounds, Isaiah Romero at 190 pounds, and state-ranked Zach Hellendrung at 215 pounds all received forfeits.

“Those four have been wrestling well,” said Olson. “So you lose a little spark when they are forfeited to.”

The only match that Boyceville wrestled and won was Mark Knopps’ 50-second pin of Cardinal Sam Steinmeyer at 175 pounds.

“Mark Knopps wrestled well and it shows how hard he works with the intensity he brings to every match,” Olson noted.

Spring Valley/Elmwood received forfeits at 285 and 106 pounds to open the dual.

Rony Ramos picked up the Bulldogs first win with a forfeit at 113 pounds.

Neither squad had anyone to wrestle at 120 pounds.

Pattermann also drew a forfeit at 126 pounds to pull Boyceville even with Spring Valley/Elmwood at 12 points all.

The Cardinals then won the next six matches including four via first-period pins to assure themselves of the victory with a 42-12 lead.

Boyceville won the dual’s final three bouts. Knopps got his pin at 175 pounds while Romero and Hellendrung were awarded forfeits at 190 and 220 pounds to account for the 42-30 final.

The Bulldogs open the WIAA tournament series this Saturday, February 10 at Auburndale High School where they will compete in the Division 3 super regional. The top four individual place winners in each of the 14 weight classes will advance to the individual sectional tournament to be held at Edgar High School on Saturday, February 17. Meanwhile, the top two teams from the super regional will advance to the team sectional which is slated to be held next Tuesday evening, February 13 in Cadott.

Spring Valley/Elmwood 42, Boyceville 30

285-Tyler Vanasse (SVE) pinned Parker Coombs (BV), 5:14; 106-Dane O`Meara (SVE) received forfeit; 113-Rony Ramos (BV) received forfeit; 120-Double Forfeit; 126-Victor Pattermann (BV) received forfeit; 132-Austin Krentz (SVE) pinned Wyatt Sell (BV), 1:10; 138-Sam Schmitt (SVE) over Landyn Leslie (BV), 1:53; 144-Shahrokhan Kaker (SVE) pinned Tristan Larson-Wang (BV),1:52; 150-Asher Turner (SVE) dec. Alex Obermueller (BV), 7-3; 157-Doost Mohamed Kaker (SVE) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (BV), 0:00; 165-Gavin Moats (SVE) dec. Zach Kersten (BV), 7-3; 175-Mark Knopps (BV) pinned Sam Steinmeyer (SVE), 0:50; 190-Isaiah Romero (BV) received forfeit; 215-Zach Hellendrung (BV) received forfeit.