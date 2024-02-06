Boyceville boys bounced by Colfax Vikings

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

COLFAX — The first time Boyceville played Colfax earlier this season, the game went into overtime before the Vikings pulled off a 65-62 win on the Bulldogs’ home court.

No extra period would be needed when the two Dunn-St. Croix squads met last Tuesday, January 30 in Colfax.

Colfax (4-6, 7-12) won both halves of play and the game, 53-43, to earn the regular-season sweep and move into a fourth-place tie with Glenwood City in the boys’ conference race, a game ahead of Boyceville who slipped to 3-7 in league play and 9-10 overall.

Colfax senior Elijah Entzminger, who reached the 1,000-point mark during this contest, scored ten of the Viking’s first 12 points. He started with a quick three-point shot while Eli Ralph scored underneath for a 5-2 Viking lead. Nick Olson drained a triple for Boyceville and Entzminger drilled his second trey and scored on a layup after swiping the ball to make it 10-5.

Devin Halama was unstoppable as he scored eight straight points for Boyceville on a pair of triples and a shot in the paint for a 13-10 Bulldog advantage. Entzminger connected from the paint, but an Owen Rydel bucket and Carson Roemhild triple put the Bulldogs up 18-12.

Behind some sharp three-point shooting, the Vikings used an 13-2 run to take a 25-20 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs were not going to make it easy on Entzminger as they began to cover him like a blanket most of the second half. With several seniors on both teams, they have been competing against each other since probably elementary school and they were all very competitive.

Colfax’s Mason Yarrington upped the Viking lead to 28-20 by banging in a three-ball. Aiden Fischer scored on a Eli Ralph assist and Ralph followed with a put back. Meanwhile, Olson scored six Bulldog points on a triple, a deuce and a free throw but the Vikings maintained a lead of 32-26.

Entzminger turned his defense into offense with a steal and a layup and Fischer scored on a put back with a free toss for a 37-28 Colfax advantage.

After Caden Wold canned the first of his two triples of the half, Entzminger took off with the ball, and with a couple of defenders around him, drilled his fourth trey of the game for his 1,000 point. The game was stopped for the announcement as players and coaches from both teams along with the fans applauded. Entzminger who became the ninth player in Colfax history to reach 1,000 career points.

Colfax stretched its lead back to nine points on an Orion Nichols jumper for a 47-38 advantage.

There was still some bite left in the Dogs however, as Jon Madison scored in the paint and Halama dropped in a free throw and the Viking lead was cut to 47-41 with just over two minutes left. Boyceville had just two team fouls at this point and they began committing them quickly to send Colfax to the foul line.

It was too little too late for the Bulldogs as Ralph pulled down an offensive rebound and scored, then added a free toss. Mason Yarrington drained a couple of freebies and Ralph finished off the Colfax scoring with another free throw. Meanwhile, Boyceville was shut out after missing several shots.

Colfax finished with a 53-43 win.

Boyceville was led by Nick Olson with 13 points while Devin Halama added 11. Boyceville made seven shots from long range and were 4-for-7 at the charity stripe.

Besides Entzminger’s 20 points, Fischer added 13 and Ralph 10. Colfax drilled eight triples and were 5-for-7 from the foul line.

The Bulldogs finished with a slight edge in rebounding, 33 to 30, as Halama pulled down a team-leading nine boards, Carson Roemhild tallied seven, Wold six and Madison five. Carson Roemhild also had seven assists and all three of the Bulldog’s steals.

Boyceville senior Grant Kaiser did not play in the game.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to host Clayton this past Monday evening, February 5 but the game was canceled. Boyceville will be in Elmwood this Thursday to play the Wolves of Elmwood-Plum City and return home to host Glenwood City on Tuesday, February 13.