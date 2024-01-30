Colfax approves Bobcat trade for $4,500

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Among the business conducted at the 13-minute-long January 22 Colfax Village Board meeting was the approval of a Bobcat municipal trade-in for $4,500.

The village board spent about a minute making the motion and approving the trade-in.

The total price of the Bobcat from Bobcat Plus is $60,907.08, along with $660 for the dealer pre-delivery inspection and $1,525 for freight charges, according to the paperwork received by the village board.

The Village of Colfax will receive $58,592 on the trade-in of the 2023 Bobcat T66 that currently has 125 hours on it so that the brand new Bobcat will cost the village $4,500.68.

The Bobcat will come with a “comfort package” that includes enclosed HVAC cab; radio; adaptable heated cloth air ride seat; power Bob-tach; solid undercarriage; five-inch display; premium lights; keyless start; two-speed travel; 7-pin attachment control; dual direction bucket positioning; rear camera and sound reduction.

The Bobcat also will have high-flow hydraulics and a 12.6 inch multi-bar lug track.

The Colfax Village Board unanimously approved the trade-in at a cost of $4,500.68.

Village Trustee Anne Jenson was absent from the meeting.

Voting in favor of the motion were Jeff Prince, village president, and village trustees Clint Best, Margaret Burcham, Carey Davis, Jen Rud and Gary Stene.

Other business

In other business, the Colfax Village Board:

• Received an introduction to Chrystal Smith, interim director of the Colfax Rescue Squad.

• Approved a training request for the Wisconsin Rural Water Association Annual Technical Conference in La Crosse March 26 to March 29 for Rand Bates, Don Logslett and Brett Sajdera.

• Agreed on committee assignments for updating the village’s employee handbook, which was last updated in 2014. The committee will include village trustees Gary Stene, Jen Rud and Anne Jenson, with Margaret Burcham as an alternate. Lynn Niggemann, village administrator-clerk-treasurer, also will be part of the committee. Jenson told the village board at the last meeting that she would be willing to serve on the committee to update the employee handbook.