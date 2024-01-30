Boyceville Library Board presents plans for new building

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — At a special meeting of the Village Board held on Monday, January 22 the public and members of the Village’s Library Board gathered to present the Village Board with a design study plan for a new library building for the community.

Joe Pieters, the President of the library board was the first person to address the meeting and he gave a background of the work done to bring plans for a new facility. He told about a discussion that took place as far back as 1973 to build a new library facility. “This is as far as we have ever been in proceeding with a new library,” he said.

Earl Blodgett, a member of the building committee spoke in behalf of a new facility and introduced other members of the committee that were in attendance. He explained the different backgrounds of the members of the committee that have worked to get the project this far.

Boyceville Library Director, Kallie Anderson spoke about the shortcomings of the present facility that is located on the Village’s Main Street. She gave a presentation that included five areas that the present facility that are not sufficient. She highlighted the five shortcomings including, “Our building is not compliant with many ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) guidelines, the ramp entrance is too steep, the aisles are too narrow and fixtures are at inadequate heights.” She also noted that there is a need for more space, adding; “Our collection is inadequate for a community of our size.” She also noted that the building they now occupy is over a hundred years old and that the library has been here for 40 years. Anderson concluded talking about the need to protect patron’s rights and that the current facility has very little storage space.

Bill Schute of River Architect gave a lengthy presentation with drawings of what a new facility could look like in Boyceville. To accommodate what the planning committee had decided was the needs of the library an 11,000 square foot building would be needed. His sketches painted a great view of what could become the Boyceville Library.

In his report, Schute noted that this project could become Wisconsin’s first “Net Zero Library.” His report pointed out eight areas that would save energy cost including; Super Insulation, increase envelope air tightness. Provide summer shading and increase building durability through protection from the elements, using solar array and using a closed loop system to exchange heat with aquifer groundwater, using low water planting and a no-mow lawn with the roof rainwater that will be saved and discharged for irrigation of the landscaping.

Site for new Library

During the presentation of the new facility, the questioned arose as where to locate the building. The committee had chosen four spots within the village and apparently all members favored a now vacant lot on Main Street. The other sites included near Tiffany Creek Elementary School, one at the former feed mill lot across the street from the present library and the fourth site was just south of the post office.

The site favored is about a block east of the present library, is large enough to allow sufficient room for the structure plus vehicle parking. It is accessible by sidewalk and near the school. That lot is currently owned b a private party, but members of the village board indicate that some discussion has been had with the owners and they would entertain the idea of selling the lot.

Cost estimates

Part of Shute’s presentation includes a Preliminary Project Cost Estimate that includes the site development, building construction, furnishings, architect fees, and a fund raising campaign cost. The total estimate cost of the project is $5,053,500 not including the cost of the site.