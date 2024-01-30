Boyceville finishes fourth in Beaver Dam Slam

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

CUMBERLAND — In recent years, Boyceville wrestling teams have opened their seasons at the Island City Duals in Cumberland.

The tournament used to be held on the first Friday of December, but this season the event transformed from a dual to an individual tournament and was moved to Tuesday, January 23.

That gave the Bulldogs an opportunity to take part in some competitive wrestling a couple of days prior to their Dunn-St. Croix dual at Glenwood City.

At the nine-school event, that has been renamed the Beaver Dam Slam, Boyceville finished in fourth place with 136 points as all 13 of its varsity wrestlers placed sixth or higher.

Cumberland, ranked eighth in the latest Division 3 according to Wisconsin Grappler, won its own tournament with a tally of 242.5, followed by Eau Claire North in second place with 156.5 and Northwestern placed third with a score of 148.

While the Bulldogs did not have any wrestlers crowned as champions at the Beaver Dam Slam, they did have a runner-up and two bronze medalists.

Sophomore Zane Pierce went home with the silver medal at 120 pounds after finishing 2-1. Pierce won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches with sub-one-minute pins. Cumberland’s Noah Hile defeated Pierce in the championship via pin at 1:35.

Sophomores Victor Pattermann and Zach Hellendrung finished third in their respective weight brackets of 126 and 215 pounds with 2-1 records.

Hellendrung, ranked seventh in the most recent Division 3, 215-pound state poll, opened the tourney with a 1:12 pin of Dawson Nordquist from Turtle Lake/Clayton. He lost a 10-6 decision to Northwestern’s Ian Smith in the semifinals, but rebounded with a third-period pin of Danny Bulman of Eau Claire North in the weight bracket’s third-place match.

Pattermann started with a 2:43 fall over Eau Claire North’s Brody Heinbuch. After being pinned by Eau Claire Memorial’s Jackson Mortiz just 57 seconds into the pair’s semifinal match, Patterman bounced back with a 1:35 pin of Tyree Mullins of Chequamegon in the battle for third place.

Fourth-place finishes went to sophomore Landyn Leslie at 138 pounds, senior Paul Kurschner at 150 pounds, junior Jack Gruenhagen at 157 pounds, and senior heavyweight (285 pounds) Parker Coombs.

Bulldogs taking fifth were juniors Jack Kurschner at 132 pounds and Mark Knopps at 175 pounds and freshman Isaiah Romero at 190 pounds.

Freshman Dallas Herdahl at 106 pounds, sophomore Alex Obermueller at 144 pounds and senior Zach Kersten at 165 pounds all placed sixth.

In the junior varsity tournament, Wyatt Sell copped first place at 132 pounds while Bryce Humpal at 138 pounds and Liam Girard in the 175-pound bracket both finished third.