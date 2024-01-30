Amalia Draxler competes for Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs crown at annual WAF convention

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Missy Klatt

St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair, Amalia “Mali” Draxler of Glenwood City, was recently named second runner up at the 2024 Fairest of the Fairs Competition held on January 10 at Chula Vista Resort, in Wisconsin Dells. Draxler is a 2023 gradaute of Glenwood City High School and is currently attending the University of Madison, studying Agriculture and Applied Economics. She is also actively involved in a humanity organization called Living Waters International. Mali is the daughter of Mike and Rebecca Draxler.

Kelsey Henderson from Racine County was crowned this year’s Fairest of the Fairs while Ellie Szczech from Waukesha County was first runner up. Aubrey Schlimgen, Dane County and Aleah Hunter, Trempealeau County were named third and fourth runner up respectively.

The Fairest of the Fairs contest was held during the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention which ran from January 7-10. The association encompasses 75 counties, however only 35 young ladies were there competing for the title of the 2024 Fairest of the Fairs. According to Draxler some counties don’t have a fairest program, anyone to represent them or some may actually be representing more than one fair in their county.

The young ladies attended convention all four days participating in multiple different professional development competitions, attending classes, being interviewed, and just getting to know each other.

There were group interviews, personal interviews and Draxler herself answered a total of four impromptu questions, she gave multiple self introductions and she also compiled a basket full of donations from area businesses to raffle off to raise money.

All the candidates were required to bring a gift basket to be raffled off. All of the money raised then goes back into the program to help fund the experience for next year’s participants. Sponsors that donated items for Draxler’s basket included: Culver’s, Swiss Miss, Kwik Trip, Glenwood Hardware, Fleet Farm, Best Maid Cookie Co., Burnett Dairy, Amazing Portraits by Angie, and Herdsman Feeds.

There were classes all four days of the convention. Some included etiquette for dinners, etiquette for stage, and how to speak on stage. One of Draxler’s favorite classes was about dinner etiquette with a 22 piece Victorian Table Setting.

As for some fun when they were at convention. Draxler commented, “We got to go in the hot tub and dance at a show case that they had live entertainment at.” She also enjoyed getting to know the other ladies.

While it’s an honor to be named second runner up, Draxler’s duties at the state level are now complete. Unless in the unlikely event that both Henderson and Szczech are unable to finish out the year.

When summer approaches, Draxler will be busy attending all sorts of local events. She will be attending other fairs in our area as well as going to parades throughout St. Croix County and any other events that local communities may host, that she is invited to.

“I’m really looking forward to taking what I learned in this competition and all my professional speaking as well as the things I learned about getting to know people and apply that to my time and the time coming as the local fairest.” During the St. Croix County Fair it will be her responsibility to welcome fair goers and introduce all events that are hosted at the fair as well as represent some of the youth exhibitors in the show arenas.

Draxler has been involved with the St. Croix County fair for many years. She has shown Beef for the last seven years and she has brought crocheting, wood working and welding projects. Draxler was a member of the Bellringers 4-H Club as well the Glenwood City High School FFA.

As to why she wanted to run for Fairest of the Fair in the first place, Draxler remarked, “I’ve always been involved with the fair and it was always such a great experience for me growing up. There were so many role models that I was able to look up to during my time and seeing those role models, I wanted to be just like them. So I decided to take the fairest of the fair position where I could make people feel welcome at the fair just as I was welcomed and I could be a role model to youth going forward.”

As well as her impressive involvment in the St. Croix County Fair Mali is actively involved with Living Waters International. Immediately following her participation in the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs competition she departed for Honduras where she helped dig a well.

This is not Mali’s first trip with this life giving organization she has also traveled to El Salvador. In her words these trips are, “Amazing!”

If you know someone that would be interested in participating in the Fairest of the Fair please contact Kaitlin Hill at kaitlinkonder13@yahoo.com

More information about Living Waters International can be found at www.livingwatersinternational.org