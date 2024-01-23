“Rockin’ with the Coldies” at the Hot Air Affair

Hudson Hot Air Affair will be here soon and things are shaping up for another amazing year for this popular balloon rally and winter festival. The weekend of February 2-4 is packed full of hot air balloons and events, all with a theme of “Rockin’ with the Coldies.”

This annual event is truly a community effort. It is organized by an all-volunteers committee with community organization partners, and supported by local business sponsors, with WESTconsin Credit Union as the corporate sponsor.

A pre-event you don’t want to miss is the Taste of Hot Air Affair on Saturday, January 27, 6-9:30pm at the White Eagle Golf Club. This fundraiser is organized by the Hudson Lions Club. Enjoy spirits, wine, beer tastings, along with an Italian buffet meal. There will be live music by Jenny LaDoux, a silent auction and wine pull fundraiser and a free “Rockin’ with the Coldies” photo booth. Tickets are available online at the Lions Club’s Square Site or may be purchased at WESTconsin Credit Union in Hudson.

Thirty hot air balloons are scheduled to participate in morning launches on Sat. and Sun., Feb. 3 and 4, at 7:35am. With cooperation from Mother Nature, spectators can expect to see a launch field full of colorful hot air balloons inflate, lift off and fly over Hudson. Should the Saturday morning flight be cancelled there is also a 3pm launch planned. The popular Moon Glow/Field of Fire is at 6:30 – 7pm on Saturday. The Hudson United Methodist Church will be offering shuttle service during the Moon Glow.

The latest updates on flight conditions will be available at HudsonHotAirAffair.com and on Facebook. Please remember that all flights are weather dependent, the balloons are not able to fly in windy or inclement conditions.

While everyone wants the balloons to fly, the weather doesn’t always cooperate, so the HHAA Committee, with the help of several community organizations, offers a variety of activities and events during the weekend. Enjoy the Friday evening Torchlight Parade at 7pm with a fireworks display after the parade. Other great activities include Saturday’s Mason’s pancake breakfast, the marketplace and craft sale, the Lions Club’s bean bag tournament, Octagon House Museum open house, the Rotary’s St. Croix River Dunk, the Smoosh Board competition, a prize drop fundraiser for Hudson Grocery Co-op, the Booster’s bingo and more.

The fun continues with a Sunday Funday! After the balloon launch, there is a “Rockin’ with the Coldies” breakfast, a Fat bike race and a free kids’ ice fishing contest on Perch Lake, with equipment, mentors and gifts for all the kids.

Find details about all the events, the balloons, the sponsors and more at HudsonHotAirAffair.com or visit us on Facebook or Instagram for the latest announcements and details.