Raptors wrestle in Cloverbelt duals and Shell Lake Invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The Bloomer/Colfax wrestling team got plenty of mat time last week when it participated in a Cloverbelt Conference triangular in Cadott Thursday, January 18 and the Shell Lake Challenge on Saturday, January 20.

In Cadott, the Raptors defeated Thorp/Owen-Withee 42-6. The outcome of the Bloomer/Colfax versus Cadott dual was not available at press time.

Two days later, Bloomer/Colfax made its way north to take part in the Shell Lake Challenge where it finished tenth out of 14 schools in the January 20 event.

The Raptors have just one event this week, a triangular at Altoona Thursday.

Cloverbelt Triangular

Ayden Anderson along with teammate Zeke Anderson both scored pins for Bloomer/Colfax who also received five forfeits en route its 42-6 win over Thorp/Owen-Withee.

Ayden Anderson, a Colfax senior, pinned the Cardinals’ Malaki Mattison in the 120-pound match and Zeke Anderson won by fall over Steven Williams at 126 pounds. Those were the only two falls in the dual.

The Raptors won by forfeits at 144, 150, 157, 165 and 175 pounds.

Thorp/Owen-Withee’s only win came at heavyweight were Wyatt Wulff received a forfeit from Bloomer/Colfax.

There were also six double forfeits in the dual.

Bloomer/Colfax also took on host Cadott in the triangular but no score was reported.

Shell Lake Challenge

Bloomer/Colfax finished tenth in a field of 14 schools at the Shell Lake Challenge held Saturday, January 19.

The Raptors finished with 68.5 points with Zeke Anderson, who placed second at 120 pounds, accounting for 24 of them.

New Richmond won the meet with 263 points followed by Clear Lake with 200.5, Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren had 181, Spooner/Webster finished with a 176 and host Shell Lake scored 170 points to round out the top five.

Zeke Anderson had a bye and two first-period pins to open his tournament in the 120-pound weight bracket. In semifinal, Anderson scored a 7-1 win over Aidan Johnson from Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren. Anderson, however, had to settle for the silver when he lost via a technical fall, 19-3, to Ronan Gracia of Bruce in the championship match.

The Raptors had seven other grapplers compete in Shell Lake with each earning placement. James McElroy (150) and Kolten Burgess (190) each placed fourth, Colfax’s Ayden Anderson finished seventh at 120, Dyllon Zwiefelhofer came in eighth at 157 pounds, Jacob LaGesse (132) and Kendra Hamman (190) each took ninth and Aiden Poirier finished tenth at 138 pounds.