Fatal crash in Town of Hammond marks first for 2024

TOWN OF HAMMOND — On January 17, 2024, at about 9:26 p.m., the St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call reporting a two-vehicle collision in the 1600 block of County Road TT, in the Town of Hammond.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 2013 Volkswagen Passat in the roadway with significant front-end damage, and a 2021 Toyota 4Runner in the ditch. The Toyota 4Runner was traveling eastbound on County Road TT, while the Volkswagon was traveling westbound when the collision took place.

The driver of the 4Runner was a 60 year old male from New Richmond, WI, and his passenger, a 54 year old male from Hammond WI were both treated at the scene and released. Both were wearing seatbelts.

All three occupants of the Volkswagon were transported by ambulance to Regions Hospital. The driver of the Volkswagon, a 21 year old male from Hammond WI, and a second passenger, a 34 year old male from Bruce WI, suffered injuries. The third passenger, seated in the back seat, was Isaiah K. Barnes, age 26, from Hudson WI. Barnes suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at Regions Hospital. None of the occupants of the Volkswagon were wearing seatbelts.

The initial investigation indicates alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from Hammond Police, United Fire Hammond, United Fire Baldwin, Roberts Fire / Rescue, and Baldwin EMS.

This incident marks the first fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2024.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.