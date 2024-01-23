Colfax Board of Education approves open enrollment spaces

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The Colfax Board of Education has approved 343 open enrollment spaces for regular education with no open enrollment spaces available for special education or contracted services.

The Colfax Board of Education approved 30 students per section as the maximum capacity of seats available for regular education at the January 15 meeting, which is 90 percent of the classroom capacity to allow for any increase in student numbers within the district.

Junior kindergarten and kindergarten (based on two sections) each have 14 seats available, while first grade (based on two sections) has 17 seats available and second grade (based on three sections) has 28 seats available.

Third grade (based on two sections) has 11 seats available, while fourth grade (based on three sections) has 36 seats available, and fifth grade (based on three sections) and sixth grade (based on three sections) each have 31 seats available.

Seventh grade has 32 seats available, while eighth grade has 30 seats available, and ninth grade has 29 seats available.

Tenth grade has 21 seats available, while eleventh grade has 33 seats available and twelfth grade has 16 seats available.

There are no open enrollment spaces available for special education in early childhood, grades kindergarten through third grade, grades three to six, grades 7 and 8 and grades 9 to 12.

There are so spaces available for contracted services, which includes occupational therapy, physical therapy, deaf or hard of hearing, vision impairment or audiology.

The Colfax school district currently does not contract for an interpreter.

The open enrollment period begins on Friday, February 5, 2024, and continues through 4 p.m. on April 30, 2024.

Other business

In other business, the Colfax Board of Education:

• Learned that tentative student enrollment numbers for Colfax High School are 67 seniors, 65 juniors, 48 sophomores, 60 freshmen, 52 eighth graders and 51 seventh graders.

• Learned that the Dunn-St. Croix Honors Band and Choir rehearsal will be at Elmwood on January 24, and that Dunn-St. Croix Honors Band and Choir performance will be at Elmwood on Saturday, January 27.

• Learned that Winter Carnival week will be February 5 through February 9 and will culminate with the crowning of the king and queen at the end of the school day on Friday, February 9.

• Learned that conference wrestling will be at Neillsville on Saturday, February 3; regional wrestling will be at Medford on Saturday, February 10; and sectional wrestling will be at Tomahawk on Saturday, February 17.

• Learned that for the girls’ basketball playoffs, the first regional game will be on Tuesday, February 20; the regional semi-finals games will be Friday, February 23; and the regional finals will be Saturday, February 24.

• Learned that for the boys’ basketball playoffs, the first regional game will be on Tuesday, February 27; the regional semi-finals game will be Friday, March 2; and the regional finals will be Saturday, March 3.

• Learned that the FFA Alumni Farm Toy Show will be held at Colfax High School on Sunday, February 25.

• Learned that the driver’s education is $405 for online classroom training and behind-the-wheel through Safety and Respect Driving School. Recommended age for the classroom portion is between 14 years and six months and 15 years and six months, although students can enroll at 14 years and three months of age. After a student turns 15, he or she may begin the Behind the Wheel portion of drivers education if the student has completed the online classroom portion, has passed the written instruction permit exam, has a valid instruction permit from the Department of Motor Vehicles, and the tuition is paid in full.

• Approved the 2024 summer school programs in swimming, which will be held at the Elk Mound swimming pool, and regular classroom instruction in all areas including music, agriculture and Summer Saunters, contingent on pandemic conditions and safety.

• Accepted a donation of $5,000 from the Sanger Family Foundation.

• Approved the gymnastics cooperative with Bloomer High School.

• Approved the boys’ and girls’ wrestling cooperative with Bloomer High School.

Following a closed session, the Colfax Board of Education:

• Accepted the resignation of Gideon St. Aubin, assistant football coach.