Keyes Chevrolet Supporting Local First Responders

MENOMONIE – Keyes Chevrolet is honored to partner with Menomonie Police Department through the Chevy First Responder Appreciation program, a partnership program allowing Chevrolet to support the local heroes who serve and protect communities around the nation.

The partnership features a one-time monetary contribution to Menomonie Police Department, aiming to bolster their vital work and enhance their capabilities to respond to emergencies effectively.

The program also provides an opportunity for community members to earn additional funds for the organization via a Test Drive Fundraiser.

“We believe in giving back to our local community and supporting those who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. Our partnership with Menomonie Police Department is a testament to that commitment,” said Joe Keyes from Keyes Chevrolet.

The partnership is in conjunction with the General Motors First Responder Appreciation program, a special offer on the purchase or lease of select new Chevrolet vehicles for firefighters, police, EMTs/paramedics, 911 dispatchers, and healthcare professionals and their sponsored spouse.

“Chevrolet values the sacrifices and tireless efforts of those who are always first on the scene, which is why we provide the most inclusive first responder discount offer among all car companies. It is our token of gratitude for their unwavering dedication and service to the community,” said Keyes.

For more information about GM First Responder Appreciation, please visit https://www.gmfirstresponderappreciation.com/.