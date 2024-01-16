Bulldog boys fall in overtime to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — Heading into its non-conference game with Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Monday, January 8th, the Boyceville boys’ basketball squad had already played in four overtime games, coming away with a split which included a 73-64 extra-period win versus Elmwood-Plum City just three days prior for the Boyceville’s first conference win.

As it would turn out, last Monday’s “Battle of the Bulldogs” would also take overtime to settle.

Unfortunately, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser outpointed Boyceville 10 to 2 in that extra period to claim the 57-49 victory.

Boyceville head coach Colby Dotseth, however, believes that the overtime contests have benefited his squad.

“We have played in five overtime games in 14 games so far this year which is a crazy number to me especially in one season, but because of those games, the boys have done a great job down the stretch of close games keeping there composure and being able to finish out the games,” said Dotseth following Boyceville’s one-point road win over rival Glenwood City three days later.

Three-point baskets by Carson Roemhild, Nick Olson and Owen Rydel helped keep Boyceville even with Chetek-Weyerhaeuser midway through the first half in a low-scoring affair. But, a 9-0 C-W run over the final nine minutes had the visitors on top 25-16 at the halftime break.

Boyceville played with more urgency to the start the second half, trimming the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser advantage to five points as Devin Halama scored nine of his 11 points in the first nine minutes of the second half, Olson added a pair of deuces and Rydel sank a three pointer.

Boyceville continued to surge.

Seniors Grant Kaiser and Braden Roemhild joined the act. Kaiser put in a pair of close hoops and a free throw while Braden Roemhild sank a three pointer for his only points of the game. Coupled with Caden Wold’s lonethree of the game, Boyceville was able to knot the game at 47 all as regulation time expired.

Boyceville, however, went cold in the four-minute overtime. The only score Boyceville mustered was a two-point Halama hoop.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, meanwhile, sank a pair of hoops including a trey and made five of its eight freebies en route to the 57-49 victory.

Kaiser finished with 14 points, grabbed 13 of Boyceville’s 34 rebounds, made three steals and finished with three assists to lead his team in all four categories. Halama added 11 points and ten boards, Olson finished with seven points, four rebounds and a pair of steals, Rydel had six points off a pair of three pointers, Carson Roemhild and Wold tallied four points and Braden Roemhild finished with three.

Three Chetek-Weyerhaeuser players scored in double figures. Benson Paulson topped all scorers with 16, Brady Lentz had 11 and Bryce Killoren finished with ten.

Both teams tallied seven baskets from behind the three-point arc and were each 6-for-12 from the charity stripe.