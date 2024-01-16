Buffaloes stampede Bulldog girls

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — In what turned out to be their only basketball game of last week, the Boyceville girls were the victims of a Buffalo stampede.

Mondovi came to the Dog House Tuesday, January 9 and ran roughshod over host Boyceville as the Buffaloes claimed a 60-21 win in the Dunn-St. Croix contest.

“It was a rough night offensively, again,” noted Boyceville head coach Jay Lagerstrom.

“We handled their full-court pressure well, but struggled putting the ball in on shots we needed to make,” added Lagerstrom.

Boyceville was just 5-for-18 on shots within five feet of the basket and finished the contest just 9-for-42 or just over 21 percent. The Bulldogs hit just one of its nine three-points attempts and were 5-for-12 at the free throw line.

Mondovi, on other hand, made 41 percent (24-for-59) of its shots which including a 7-of-19 effort from beyond the three-point arc and converted on five of its six fouls shots.

Mondovi led 35 to nine at the intermission.

Chelsi Holden, Sarah Stoveren and Cora Leslie led the Bulldogs’ offensive with five points each. Zoey Hellendrung added four, Ellie Engeman had three and Jadynn Traxler two.

Three players finished in double figures for Mondovi. Ava Gray netted 17, Maddy Marten finished with 16 and Amber Lund had 11.

Boyceville did out-rebound Mondovi 34 to 22 as Aubrey Malean led with ten but turned the ball over 26 times and allowed the Buffaloes 19 steals.

Friday’s scheduled game in Durand was postponed due to the winter snow storm but was played this past Monday, January 15. Boyceville will host Spring Valley Thursday and then has back-to-back road games at Eleva-Strum next Monday, January 22 and in Colfax on Tuesday, January 23.