Incumbents running for Colfax and Elk Mound village board and school board

By LeAnn R.Ralph

COLFAX — Incumbents will be on the ballot April 2 for the Colfax Village Board, the Colfax Board of Education and the Elk Mound Village Board, while the Elk Mound Board of Education had one incumbent who filed notification of non-candidacy.

All of the candidates filed their paperwork by the January 2 deadline at 5 p.m.

The Colfax Village Board has three positions that will be up for election in April, and incumbents Carey K. Davis, Annie Jenson and Gary Stene will be on the ballot.

Two incumbents will be running for two positions on the Colfax Board of Education.

Kyle Knutson and Ken Neuburg will be on the ballot April 2.

Three incumbents will be running for three positions on the Elk Mound Village Board.

Cynthia Abraham, Tim Benjamin and Pat Lien will be on the spring election ballot.

Two incumbents and a newcomer will be running for three positions on the Elk Mound school board.

Incumbent Mark Oas filed a notification of non-candidacy by the December deadline for the Elk Mound Board of Education.

Incumbents Gary Bodenburg and Daren Dummer both will be on the ballot for the April 2 election.

Jen Plemon also filed paperwork for the Elk Mound Board of Education election in April.

Anyone wishing to run as a write-in candidate must file with the appropriate municipal or school district clerk the Friday before the April 2 election, which would be March 29.

According to state law, votes for write-in candidates who do not register with the appropriate clerk cannot be counted.