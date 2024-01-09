Boyceville girls beat Augusta, fall to Clayton

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

With three winnable games to open the new year, the Boyceville girls’ basketball team was looking to start their winning streak.

The week began well enough for the Lady Bulldogs as they earned a convincing 63-47 home win against Augusta Tuesday, January 2.

After that things went awry.

Boyceville played rival Glenwood City on the road two days later and lost a 41-39 heart-breaker to the Hilltoppers.

Unfortunately, the Bulldogs didn’t find any solace at home Saturday afternoon, January 6 when it hosted Clayton. Boyceville lost 44-32 to the Bears to fall to 6-7 on the season.

Boyceville has a pair of Dunn-St. Croix Conference battles this week. Mondovi was in town last night (Tuesday, January 9) and the Bulldogs play at Durand-Arkansaw this Friday.

Augusta

Freshman Aubrey Malean had a big game when the Bulldogs welcomed the Augusta Beavers to the Dog House January 2.

After scoring 25 in the previous week’s contest against Webster in the Target Center, Malean dropped 24 points in Boyceville’s 63-47 victory over the Beavers. She hit two of the Bulldogs five triples and scored 16 first-half points to help her team to a 34-29 halftime lead over Augusta who canned five of its six three pointers in the opening half.

Boyceville tightened its defense in the second half limiting Augusta to just five hoops including a single trey. The rest of the Beavers second-half points came via the free throw line where they went 6-for-13 after going without an attempt in the first 18 minutes of action.

Boyceville outscored Augusta by 11 points in the second half to widen its margin of victory to 16 points.

“Augusta shot the ball well the first half and we couldn’t shake them, even though we had one of better first halves offensively,” said Jay Lagerstrom, Boyceville head coach.

“The second half our trapping defense got them to turn it over more and we were able to separate ourselves from them,” he added.

Hannah Dunn contributed a dozen points to the Bulldog effort while fellow senior Cora Leslie tallied 11 points and nine rebounds.

Clayton

Boyceville hosted Clayton in a Saturday afternoon non-conference contest January 6.

The Bears prevailed 44-22.

Unfortunately, the Tribune Press Reporter had not received any statistically information about the game before Tuesday’s press deadline.