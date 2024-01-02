Bulldog boys split basketball games

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Boyceville boys’ basketball team split its final two games of 2023.

For the second time in as many weeks, the Bulldogs were thumped by Elk Mound when the two teams met in Boyceville Thursday, December 28. The Mounders sprinted to a large halftime lead and cruised to a 69-29 conference victory to secure the regular season sweep. Elk Mound had previously defeated Boyceville 90-48 in a December 15 matchup played on the Mounders’ court.

Boyceville had little time to dwell on the lopsided loss as less than 24 hours later it faced Webster in a non-conference contest that was played at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. The Bulldogs snapped their five-game losing streak with a 67-55 victory over the Tigers. The 67 points was Boyceville’s second highest offensive output of the season. The Lady Bulldogs also played Webster at the Target Center.

With the split, the Bulldogs are now 4-6 overall and 0-4 in Dunn-St. Croix action.

Boyceville has three home games over the next week. The Bulldogs welcomed Augusta yesterday (January 2) for a doubleheader with the girl’s squad. Elmwood/Plum City will be at the Dog House this Friday followed by Chetek-Weyerhaeuser next Monday, January 8.

Elk Mound

Boyceville could not contain Elk Mound senior Sam Wenzel when it hosted the Mounders Thursday, December 28.

The Mounders’ post player scored 18 of his game-high 21 points in the first half as the visitors built an overwhelming 44 to 16 halftime lead.

Elk Mound took its foot off the offensive accelerator in the second half but still outscored Boyceville, who had trouble finding the net throughout the game, 25 to eight en route to the 40-point win.

Senior Grant Kaiser, who scored six, second-half points, finished with ten points to lead the Bulldogs. Devin Halama added nine on a three pointer and a trio of two-point hoops. Nick Olson canned Boyceville’s only other triple to finish with three points. Jon Madison also scored three points and Carson Roemhild and Peter Wheeldon accounted for two points each.

Boyceville finished 3-for-4 at the foul line.

Besides the 21 points from Wenzel, Elk Mound got 11 points from Cale Knutson and ten from Grandt Mueller.

Webster

Sophomore Carson Roemhild hit a three and had nine points in the first half of its December 29 game versus Webster that was played at the Target Center. Nick Olson and Owen Rydel each had a first-half triple as the Bulldogs led the Tigers 25 to 18 at the intermission.

Both teams opened up their respective offenses in the second half.

Boyceville sank seven shots from three-point range and made eight of its nine free throws as it outscored Webster 42 to 37 in the second half for a 67-55 victory.

Senior Caden Wold made a successful return to the hardwood following an injury suffered during the football season. He netted ten of his 12 points in the second half with a pair of threes and a 4-for-4 effort at the free throw line. Fellow senior Grant Kaiser also scored ten of his 12 points in the final 18 minutes of play. Sophomore Carson Roemhild completed the 12-point trifecta that included a pair of triples. Nick Olson canned two threes and finished with 11 points and Devin Halama tallied eight points which also included a pair of treys.

Boyceville finished with ten triples to five by Webster, who got 23 points from Ian McFaggen.