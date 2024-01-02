Bocyeville girls fall to Webster at Target Center

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MINNEAPOLIS — Playing in the first game of a girls and boys doubleheader against Webster at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN, Friday afternoon, December 29, the Lady Bulldogs fell behind early to the their Tiger counterparts and never really recovered, losing the non-conference contest 56 to 45.

“We started slow, which I think was partly just the nerves of playing on the big stage, big court, and got down by eight (points) early,” said Boyceville girls’ head coach Jay Lagerstrom. “We played pretty much even up the rest of the game but just couldn’t close the gap on them.”

Lagerstrom said his Bulldogs gave up too many second chance shots and struggled on the offensive boards.

“It’s tough to give other teams extra shots and we just get one (attempt) every time,” Lagerstrom added.

Aubrey Malean hit a three, a deuce and three of her four free throw attempts for eight points in the first half of play. Seniors Hannah Dunn and Jaden Stevens each had a three and classmate Cora Leslie put in a pair of two-point hoops but Boyceville trailed 32-23 at halftime.

Malean and Dunn did all of the scoring in the second half. Malean netted 17 of the Bulldogs final 22 points to finish with a game-leading 25. Dunn had the other five to finish with nine points.

“Freshman Aubrey Malean really came on and played aggressively like I’ve known she is capable of doing, it should be a big confidence builder for her as she really has a skill set that she just to this point has been holding back with,” stated Lagerstrom.

But, it wasn’t enough to overtake the Tigers who added 24 more points in the final 18 minutes of action to secure the 11-point victory.

Boyceville finished with five triples and was 10-for-16 at the charity stripe.

Lauren Hetfeld led Webster in scoring with 14 points and Avery Hetfeld added 12. The Tigers tallied a trio of threes and were 9-for-14 at the foul line.

Boyceville (5-5) has a busy week with three games on the schedule. The Bulldogs hosted another girls-boys doubleheader versus Augusta yesterday. The ladies will then be in Glenwood City Thursday for a conference contest with the Hilltoppers and return home Saturday for a 1 p.m. non-conference game with Clayton. Next Tuesday, January 9 Mondovi comes to the Dog House.