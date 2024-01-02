A review of the top news headlines for January, February, and March 2023

JANUARY

January 4: MCCANDLESS ASKING FOR NEW TRIAL IN TOWN OF SPRING BROOK MURDER: MENOMONIE — Ezra J. McCandless, who was convicted by a jury in the fall of 2019 in the first degree intentional homicide of Alexander Woodworth in the Town of Spring Brook in March of 2018, is asking for a new trial.

SUSPECT NABBED AFTER HIGH SPEED CHASE IN ST. CROIX AND DUNN COUNTIES: On December 30 at approximately 12:20 am Martise Terrell Craig from Lithia Springs, GA was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit. Mr. Craig was suspected of stealing a vehicle at knifepoint in Minnesota.

GLENWOOD CITY WRESTLERS REPEAT AS DIVISION 3 NORTHERN BADGER CHAMPS: The Glenwood City wrestling team won its second consecutive Division 3 (small school) team championship at the 2022 Northern Badger Wrestling Classic held December 29 and 30 at River Falls High School.

January 11: THREAT CLOSES GLENWOOD CITY SCHOOLS, SUSPECT QUICKLY TAKEN INTO CUSTODY: GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City School District was closed and locked down Friday, January 6, 2023, after an emailed threat was sent to staff and students the previous day.

BOYCEVILLE AMBULANCE SERVICE MAKING PROGRESS: BOYCEVILLE — In spite of efforts by some district residents and disgruntled former EMTs, the Boyceville ambulance service has been making good progress over the past year.

CAREER MILESTONE: Glenwood City senior Ian Radintz picked up his 100th varsity wrestling win during last Saturday’s Cadott Invitational.

January 18: DUNN COUNTY BOARD TO CONSIDER ESTABLISHING TAINTER LAKE DISTRICT: MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, will consider an order to establish a Tainter Lake Rehabilitation District.

On July 14, 2022, the county received a petition to establish the lake district. The petition contained signatures from 53.76 percent of the landowners within the proposed district, comprising 508 owners of the 773 parcels. State law requires at least 51 percent of the landowners in the proposed district sign the petition.

GRAPHIC NOVELIST AND CARTOONIST MARK LEIKNES SPEAKS TO GLENWOOD CITY ELEMENTARY STUDENTS: Children’s author and cartoonist Mark Leinknes, came to speak, and read a chapter from his new graphic novel, “Quest Kids and the Dragon Pants of Gold.”

Leinknes also shared his passion for drawing which he ultimately turned into a career.

January 25: BOYCEVILLE MAN FACING 12 ADDITIONAL FELONY CHARGES RELATED TO EXPOSING A CHILD TO HARMFUL MATERIAL: Jonathan A. Zebro, a 19-year-old Boyceville man is facing 12 additional felony charges related to exposing a child to harmful material by texting pictures of his genitals to girls aged 14 to 17.

ST. CROIX COUNTY FAIR RECEIVES AWARDS AT WISCONSIN ASSOCIATION OF FAIRS ANNUAL CONVENTION AT WI DELLS: District 2 VIP Award, given to a non-fair board member, went to Rita Palewicz and Dennis Hurtis, of Glenwood City, for their many years of outstanding service to the St. Croix County Fair.

The District 2 Outstanding Fair Person Award, given to a fair board member being active 12 years or less, was presented to Cindy Van Dyk, of New Richmond, for her many roles and contributions to the St. Croix County Fair including Board Treasurer, Entry Specialist, and unofficial Office manager.

BHS SCIENCE OLYMPIAD WINS SMALL SCHOOL DIVISION AT UWRF INVITE: The Boyceville Science Olympiad attended the UW-River Falls Invitational in-person for the first time since 2020 this past weekend, winning the small school division and placing fourth overall out of 61 teams.

FEBRUARY

February 1: LOCALS HELP THOSE IN NEED VIA INTERNATIONAL MISSION TRIPS: At the end of October 2022, Mike Barstad and a group from Cedar Brook Church in Menomonie travelled to Honduras where they dug a well for a local village. They did this through Living Water International. Most recently Dave and Joan Bartz ventured to Guatemala in January where they were part of a group that worked with the Casas por Cristo organization building a house for a local family.

GC SUPERINTENDENT PROPOSES LENGTHENING SCHOOL DAYS TO MAKE UP FOR WEATHER CLOSURES: Superintendent Tim Johnson proposed lengthening the school day as a way to recover missed instructional time due to recent weather-related school closures during the Glenwood City Board of Education’s January 23 meeting.

GLENWOOD CITY WINS BACK-TO-BACK D-SC CONFERENCE WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS: “One of our goals this year as a team was to win the conference championship,” stated Glenwood City head coach Shane Strong, who along with assistant coach Tim Miller won their 150th career dual earlier in the month. “We are proud of that accomplishment.”

February 8: DNR SAYS NO MANURE SOLIDS IN EMERALD SKY DAIRY WETLAND 1: In July of 2022, officials from the state Department of Natural Resources conducted an inspection of Wetland 1, and in a recent report, DNR officials concluded, “Inspectors did not observe deposited manure solids or other indicators of an un-remediated manure discharge within Wetland 1.”

The report also notes that no water or soil samples were collected for lab analysis.

In other words, the report is based on a visual inspection, but water and soil samples were not analyzed to confirm or refute what the inspectors had observed.

OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE MAJOR INITIATIVE TO COMBAT DRUG ABUSE AND CRIME IN DUNN COUNTY: The initiative is called Project Hope’s Quick Response Team and Angels of the Red Cedar. The intent is to involve law enforcement officers and human services representatives to identify individuals who suffer from substance use disorders and are at risk of committing crimes to work with the individuals to get treatment.

AUGUST TRIAL SCHEDULED FOR RIVER FALLS MAN ACCUSED OF CHILD SEXUAL ASSAULT IN BOYCEVILLE: Derek P. Johnson, age 38 is charged in Dunn County with first degree child sexual assault of a person under the age of 12 with a modifier of being a repeat offender.

February 15: SEMPF RESIGNS FROM BOYCEVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: It was learned at the monthly meeting of the Boyceville Village Board that board member Bill Sempf had tendered his resignation as a trustee.

SCC BOARD DEEDS 1.06 ACRES BACK TO GLENWOOD CITY: HUDSON — The St.Croix County Board has approved a quit claim deed that deeds 1.06 acres back to Glenwood City.



The parcel was missed when the fairgrounds was transferred in 1996, said Heather Amos, St. Croix County Corporation Counsel, at the St. Croix County Board’s February 7 meeting.

The parcel of land is located at 221 Water Street and is used as Glenwood City’s recycling center.

DUNN COUNTY HOUSING SHORTAGE: MORE LOWER-INCOME AND HIGHER INCOME RENTAL AND OWNER-OCCUPIED NEEDED: The information about the housing shortage was presented by the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission at a forum held January 30 for the City of Menomonie, January 31 at the Dunn County Government Center, and in Boyceville on February 6.

Feedback gathered at the forums will be used by the housing advisory committee to discuss priority goals and actions.

February 22: BOYCEVILLE FIRE CHIEF RESIGNS, INTERIM CHIEF APPOINTED: Following the resignation of Boyceville Fire Chief Cory Green, the Boyceville Community Fire District Board has appointed Matt Lunderville as interim fire chief.

GLENWOOD CITY POLICE CHIEF DARWIN RESIGNS: Glenwood City Police Chief Robert Darwin informed the Tribune Press Reporter on Wednesday forenoon that he has tendered his resignation as police chief.

BOYCEVILLE’S CLASS OF 2023 TOP STUDENTS ANNOUNCED AT SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: The top honors students for Boyceville High School’s Class of 2023 were announced during the February 15 Board of Education meeting. Three students in this year’s graduating class will share the title of co-valedictorians. Haylie Rasmussen, Jackson Phillips and Cambrie Reisimer had all earned a 4.0 grade point average through seven consecutive semesters to receive the title of class co-valedictorians. Rachael Montgomery was named the class salutatorian.

MARCH

March 1: FATAL HOUSE FIRE IN MENOMONIE: On February 26, 2023 at approximately 5:20 a.m., the Dunn County

Communication Center received a call of a structure fire at a duplex residence.

The names of the deceased individuals have been identified as William M. Dahl, 74 and Bonni D. Bukkila, 66.

PROTASIEWICZ AND KELLY PREVAIL IN PRIMARY FOR STATE SUPREME COURT APRIL ELECTION: Out of the four candidates running, Janet C. Protasiewicz and Daniel Kelly have received the most votes in the February 21 primary election and will appear on the April ballot for state Supreme Court justice.

UNSER FINISHES AS STATE RUNNER-UP: Glenwood City sophomore Wyatt Unser, placed second in the Division 3, 113-pound weight class at the 2023 WIAA Individual State Wrestling Championships f held over the weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison.

March 8: COACHES VS. CANCER NETS $19,515 FOR CANCER SOCIETY: This event, which is now in its 12th year was held on February 10 at Boyceville High School and netted $19,515 due in large part from area business sponsors.

TAINTER LAKE REHABILITATION DISTRICT BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HOLDS FIRST MEETING: The Board of Commissioners for the Tainter Lake Rehabilitation District held the first official meeting March 2 after the Dunn County Board approved forming the lake district in January.

About 60 people attended the meeting held at the Dunn County Government Center.

GLENWOOD CITY HS MUSICIANS PERFORM AT STATE CAPITOL: The Glenwood City High School Clarinet and Trombone Choirs were one of ten groups from around the state selected to kick off the WMEA concert series on March 1st.

March 15: BOYCEVILLE FIRE DISTRICT CLERK-TREASURER RESIGNS: The clerk-treasurer for the Boyceville Community Fire District, Karen Adams, has resigned.

In her brief letter, Adams thanked the fire district board for the opportunity to serve and said she no longer had time for the fire district’s clerk-treasurer duties.

ST. CROIX COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY REFERENDUM WILL APPEAR ON APRIL 4 BALLOT: Saint Croix County voters will cast ballots in a first-ever public safety referendum on April 4.

Referendum passage would override the state property tax levy limit and authorize a $3.5 million ongoing county property tax increase to fund 24 new criminal justice system positions beginning with the 2024 county fiscal year.

CHANGES AT THE BOYCEVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY!: After 21 years of being the Director of the Boyceville Public Library, Ginny Julson will be retiring in April. We are excited to welcome Kallie Anderson as the new Director.

BHS UPSETS HUDSON TO RETAIN REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PLACING: The Boyceville High School Science Olympiad team competed at the regional tournament at Menomonie High School on March 4th and beat Hudson after losing to them twice this year, repeating as the team tournament runner-up.

March 22: JUNE TRIAL SCHEDULED IN DUNN COUNTY FOR ONE HIGH-SPEED CHASE SUSPECT FROM MISSOURI: A June trial has been scheduled in Dunn County for one of the suspects from Missouri allegedly involved in a burglary in Menomonie and a high-speed chase with law enforcement last September.

COUNCIL HEARS NEEDED FIRE STATION REPAIRS, DISCONTINUING ALLEY AT OLD SCHOOL PROPERTY: The Glenwood City Council breezed through a list of items at their regular monthly meeting Monday evening, March 20th. Included was a report from Fire Chief Greg Holden about needed repairs to the fire station, got things moving on the abandonment of two dedicated alleys on the old school property, and got information on downspout repairs at the new municipality building.

DUNN COUNTY TO RECEIVE $1 MILLION IN OPIOID SETTLEMENT WITH DISTRIBUTORS OVER 10-15 YEARS: In November of 2017, the Dunn County Board authorized the county to join thousands of other cities, towns and counties in multiple states in the litigation pertaining to the manufacture and distribution of opioids that created an opioid addiction epidemic, said Nick Lange, county corporation counsel, at the Dunn County Board’s March 15 meeting.

March 29: ROSS’ GLENWOOD CITY LOCKER FINALLY SETTLES IN THEIR NEW HOME ON FIRST STREET: With numerous construction delays it was a long time coming but, Ross’ Glenwood City Locker is finally in their new home just down the street at 240 First St., the corner of 1st and Maple Streets, in Glenwood City.

BADGER BOOKS SPEEDS UP VOTING PROCESS IN DUNN COUNTY: Voters in 12 municipalities in Dunn County will be checked in for the April 4 election by poll workers using new technology that Gov. Evers hopes will become even more prevalent across the state.

The technology is Badger Books, which replaces the traditional paper poll book that voters are familiar with, with an electronic version of that very same poll book.

NILSSEN’S MARKET ISSUES VOLUNTARY CLASS I RECALL OF PORK PRODUCT: Nilssen’s Market in Clear Lake, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a packaged pork product sold at local retailers. The recall includes:

Side Pork, sold frozen in 1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages