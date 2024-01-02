2024 State planned highway improvements

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has several highway improvements planned for this area including the following.

A project that is planned for 2024 is on Highway 128 north of I-94 for about 800 feet in Cady Township.

The proposed highway improvement project aims to reduce illegal U-turns on 128 just north of Kwik Trip’s south driveway and crashes that have resulted by: Changing the existing right-in and right-out driveway configuration by building a raised island to prevent motorists from making right turns out of the south driveway and placing additional signage to guide motorists wanting to travel south on 128 to one of Kwik Trip’s north driveways that is connected to a local street which has access to the highway. The south driveway will not allow traffic back onto 128.

Construction is scheduled for 2024 and 128 will remain open to through traffic.

Highway 128 improvements planned for 2026

According to the Department of Transportation work on State Highway 128 from Highway 170 in Glenwood City to US 12 in Springfield Township is currently scheduled for 2026.

The pavement and culverts along this stretch of 128 are showing signs of deterioration according tot the Department of Transportation. To address these and other issues, the Department is proposing to recycle 3.75 inches of the existing asphaltic surface in the rural sections of the project and pave 2.75 inches over the recycled pavement.

They will mill 3.25 inches of the existing asphaltic surface in the urban section of the project and pave the roadway with 3.25 inches of hot-mix asphalt in the urban section.

Also scheduled to be done is an over lay the deck on the bridge on West Oak Street, Update guardrail throughout the project corridor, clean and replace culvert pipes, update sidewalk curb ramps in Glenwood City, install new pavement markings and place centerline rumble strips.

During construction highway 128 will remain open to through traffic during the removal and replacement of pavement, but motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging. During the bridgework, motorists might encounter a single lane of traffic and 128 will be closed and detoured during culvert replacement.

Scheduled for construction in 2028 is a project on highway 128 from Glenwood City to highway 64 in the Town of Forest. The project includes removal of a portion of the existing pavement and place new pavement, replace or extend culverts, upgrade sidewalk curb ramps in Glenwood City to meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards and replace guardrail.

According to the Department of Transportation this project could be done as early as 2027 if funding becomes available.

Red Cedar River Bridge on Highway 29 to get upgrades

The Red Cedar River Bridge on Wisconsin 29 in Menomonie was built in 1953 and the structure is in need of rehabilitation and the WisDOT proposes to replace the bridge joints and place pavement markings.

Construction is currently scheduled for 2026 and a public

involvement meeting will be held in 2024.

Construction on Hwy 64 in Towns of Sheridan and Wilson in Dunn Co.

This project was scheduled for 2025 but has been advanced to 2024 and will involve highway 64 and begins at about 550 feet west of the intersection of Dunn county O in the Town of Sheridan and ends about 165 feet west of the north junction of Dunn County W in the Town of Wilson with the total length is 12.57 miles.

This project addresses that twin culvert structure over Otter Creek and the bridge over the Hay River are deteriorating and to address these concern the Wisconsin DoT is proposing to rehabilitate the Hay River Bridge by overlaying the deck with concrete, replacing the joints, updating the parapet and geometry and providing substructure concrete surface repair.

The project also includes replacing the Otter Creek twin culvert structure with a new concrete twin box culvert. Also in the project is cleaning, repairing, lining or replacing various culverts along the WIS 64 corridor to improve drainage and updating guardrail to meet current standards.

WIS 64 will be closed to through traffic during construction and the planned detour will utilize WIS 79, WIS 170 and County N, but local access will be maintained.