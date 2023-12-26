Glenwood City Public Library News 12-27-23

We are excited to start this year off with our Winter Reading Challenges. The first one is for the adults and it is “Reading Around the World” and the second Reading Challenge is for the High schoolers called “Readopoly”. Both Winter Reading Challenges will run from Jan. 1-March 31.

Reading Around the World:

Stop in the Glenwood City Public Library and pick up your Reading Passport or you can download it from our Website.

Read a book that is set in any country. Bring your Reading Passport in to get it stamped. When you fill up your passport please ask for more pages.

With every stamp in the passport, you will be entered into the drawing for a chance at a $50 Cenex Card. All Reading Passports must be turned in by March 31st to be entered in another drawing for a chance to win a $100 Kwik Trip Card.

Readopoly:

Stop in the Glenwood City Public Library and pick up your Game Board to start your adventure. You can also download the Game Board and Instructions from our Website.

Choose your square to start your challenge, but you can not start on a Treasure Chest. The Treasure Chest and Chance Cards can be picked up at the High School Library or the Glenwood City Public Library.

Every square you accomplish bring your game board to the Glenwood City Public Library to get your square stamped.

Every square you get stamped, you get your name into the drawing. Every Chance card is worth 3 names in the drawing. The Drawing is for a $50 gift card to Cenex.

Monday Craft Night – Monday’s from 4:00-6:00. Our Monday Craft Night is open to all ages. If you are unable to attend and would like to try these projects at home please call and we will be happy to give you the recipe/instructions. These are free events, pictures might be taken during the craft for our Facebook Page, and children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult.

Peter Rabbit’s Storytime – Every Friday – 10:00-11:00

Afternoon Book Club – Meets on the First Monday’s of the Month at 12:30 in the library. Call today and reserve your copy.

• February 5 – Lemon Tree by Sandy Tolan

• March 4 – Before I Go to Sleep by S.J. Watson

Friends of the Library Book Club – Meets every 4th Monday of the Month at 7:00. Call today to reserve your copy.

• January 22 – Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck

• February 26 – Nature’s Best Hope by Doug Tallamy

St. Croix Traveling Book Club – Join friends from around St. Croix County! Each month a different library is hosting a book discussion at one of their local restaurants. Dinner is at 6:00 and book discussion starts at 6:30.

• Jan. 18 – Hudson | South of Luck by Jim Guhl |Meeting at Azul Tequila

• Feb. 15 – Glenwood City | Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers by Mary Roach | Meeting at Wood City Tavern

• March 21 – River Falls | The Dictionary of Lost Words by P.P. Williams | Meeting at Juniors Restaurant & Tap House

• April 18 – New Richmond | Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six | Lisa Unger

Other News:

Be sure to watch the City’s sign for our events and our Facebook Page and website, glenwoodcitylibrary.org for upcoming events.

If you have a program request please give Rochel a call at 715-265-7443.