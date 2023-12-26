Bulldog wrestlers sweep duals in Bloomer

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BLOOMER — With several of its wrestlers returning to the lineup following injuries and illnesses including state qualifer Zach Hellendrung, the Boyceville wrestling team had its best outing of the young season last Friday, December 22 at Bloomer High School as it swept all four of its duals.

Boyceville dominated the event defeating Arcadia 54-24, host Bloomer/Colfax 60-18, Thorp/Owen-Withee 72-6 and Bruce 66-12 to bring its season dual record to .500 at 10-10.

Several of the Bulldog wrestlers finished the duals with winning records.

Dallas Herdahl (106), Landyn Leslie (144), Zach Kersten (165) and Isaiah Romero (215) all went 4-0 in Bloomer. Liam Girard-Moore (175 and 190) was 3-0 and Zach Hellendrung in his first and only match this season, pinned Arcadia’s Kevin Luna in a heavyweight match. In addition, Rony Ramos (120), Victor Pattermann (132), Alex Obermueller (150), Jack Gruenhagen (157), and Mark Knopps (175 and 190) all finished 3-1 while Wyatt Sell (138) and Parker Coombs (285) were 2-1.

Boyceville collected 14 pins in the four duals and were awarded 28 forfeits including 11 against Bruce and nine in the dual with Thorp/Owen-Withee.

Boyceville will be competing in the annual Northern Badger Wrestling Classic at River Falls High School this Thursday and Friday, December 28 and 29.

Boyceville 54, Arcadia 24

215-Isaiah Romero (Boyceville) pinned Eric Rodriguez (A), 4:00; 285-Zach Hellendrung (BV) pinnedKeven Luna (A), 3:03; 106-Dallas Herdahl (BV) pinned Ony Zaragoza (A), 4:25; 113-Landen Pehler (A) received forfeit; 120-Rony Ramos (BV) received forfeit; 126-Logan Breska (A) dec. Zane Pierce (BV), 6-2; 132-Matthew Badillo (A) pinned Victor Pattermann (BV), 2:58; 138-Jack Kurschner (BV) pinned Logan Conrad (A), 5:21; 144-Landyn Leslie (BV) pinned Eduar Suares (A), 0:41; 150-Alex Obermueller (BV) pinned Derek Tamke (A), 2:41; 157-Nicolas Esteban (A) dec. Jack Gruenhagen (BV), 13-10; 165-Zach Kersten (BV) pinned Efren Hernandez (A), 0:58; 175-Mark Knopps (BV) pinned Adan Cortez (A), 1:08; 190-David Aguilar (A) received forfeit.

Boyceville 60, Bloomer/Colfax 18

106-Dallas Herdahl (BV) received forfeit; 113-Drew Ryder (B/C) received forfeit; 120-Zeke Anderson (B/C) pinned Rony Ramos (BV), 5:03; 126-Zane Pierce (BV) pinned Ayden Anderson (B/C), 2:45; 132-Victor Pattermann (BV) pinned Charlie Hebert (B/C), 0:44; 138-Wyatt Sell (BV) pinned Aiden Poirer (B/C), 3:33; 144-Landyn Leslie (BV) received forfeit; 150-James McElroy (B/C) dec. Alex Obermueller (BV), 12-10; 157-Jack Gruenhagen (BV) pinned Dyllon Zwiefelhofer (B/C), 0:47; 165-Zach Kersten (BV) received forfeit; 175-Liam Girard-Moore (BV) received forfeit; 190-Kolten Burgess (B/C) dec. Mark Knopps (BV), 11-6; 215-Isaiah Romero (BV) received forfeit; 285-Parker Coombs (BV) received forfeit.

Boyceville 72, Thorp/Owen-Withee 6

113-Double Forfeit; 120-Rony Ramos (BV) pinned Malaki Mattison (T/O-W), 0:26; 126-Zane Pierce (BV) received forfeit; 132-Victor Pattermann (BV) pinned Steven Williams (T/O-W), 0:56; 138-Wyatt Sell (BV) received forfeit; 144-Landyn Leslie (BV) received forfeit; 150-Alex Obermueller (BV) received forfeit; 157-Jack Gruenhagen (BV) received forfeit; 165-Zach Kersten (BV) received forfeit; 175-Mark Knopps (BV) received forfeit; 190-Liam Girard-Moore (BV) received forfeit; 215-Isaiah Romero (BV) received forfeit; 285-Wyatt Wulff (T/O-W) pinned Parker Coombs (BV), 1:04; 106-Dallas Herdahl (BV) received forfeit.

Boyceville 66, Bruce 12

120-Rony Ramos (BV) received forfeit; 126-Ronan Garcia (B) pinned Zane Pierce (BV), 3:30; 132-Victor Pattermann (BV) received forfeit; 138-Kyle Whitcome (B) over Wyatt Sell (BV), 0:46; 144-Landyn Leslie (BV) received forfeit; 150-Alex Obermueller (BV) received forfeit; 157-Jack Gruenhagen (BV) received forfeit; 165-Zach Kersten (BV) received forfeit; 175-Liam Girard-Moore (BV) received forfeit; 190-Mark Knopps (BV) received forfeit; 215-Isaiah Romero (BV) received forfeit; 285-Parker Coombs (BV) received forfeit; 106-Dallas Herdahl (BV) received forfeit; 113-Double Forfeit.