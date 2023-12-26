Boyceville girls defeat Elmwood/Plum City for first D-SC conference victory

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville girls’ basketball team gave itself an early Christmas gift – a conference victory.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated the winless Wolves of Elmwood/ Plum City 47-25 at home Tuesday, December 19 to earn their first Dunn-St. Croix win of the season.

With the much needed triumph, Boyceville heads into the holiday break with a 1-3 mark in conference action and 5-4 overall. E/PC is 0-4 and 0-7.

In the battle between the only two D-SC squads who entered the evening without a conference win, the Bulldogs jumped out to an early 16-10 advantage thanks to a quartet of three-point baskets by a trio of seniors – two off the hands of Sarah Stoveren and one each by Jaden Stevens and Hannah Dunn.

While both teams cooled off offensively as the first half progressed, Boyceville was able to make seven of its eight free throw attempts and added a deuce by Dunn to take a 25-13 lead into the halftime locker room.

Hannah Dunn continued to shine offensively for the Bulldogs in the second half. During that span, Dunn netted a dozen of her game high 18 points which included her second triple of the game, four two-points hoops and a 1-for-2 effort at the charity stripe.

Dunn’s offensive prowess helped Boyceville grow it’s second-half lead to 18 points.

The Wolves, however, went on a run of their own that cut the locals advantage to 11 points. But, an 8-0 Boyceville run to finish out the contest made the final count 47-25 in the Bulldogs’ favor.

Joining Dunn in double digits was Sarah Stoveren as she tallied 14 points. Cora Leslie was next with four points. Stevens, via her first-half trey, had three, while Chelsi Holden, Aubrey Malean, Zoey Hellendrung and Jadynn Traxler each added two.

Boyceville finished just 17-for-50 shooting which included a 5-for-16 effort from three-point range. The girls were 8-for-15 at the free throw line.

The Bulldogs tallied 29 rebounds in the contest led by Chelsi Holden with seven, Aubrey Malean had six, Hannah Dunn five and Sarah Stoveren snared four. Dunn also came up with eight of the team’s 19 steals which was more than double the amount of any other teammate.

Hailey Webb finished with 15 of the Wolves 25 points.

The Boyceville girls will enjoy a nine-day holiday respite before joining the boys’ team to take on Webster at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN on Friday, December 29. The girls’ game is slated for 3:30 p.m. with the boys’ contest to follow.