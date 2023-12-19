Sewer rates in Colfax will increase by 2 percent

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Residents and businesses in Colfax will be paying an increase of 2 percent on sewer rates in 2024.

Lynn Niggemann, village administrator-clerk-treasurer, provided a spreadsheet to the Colfax Village Board during the December 11 meeting showing the increase at 2 percent, 4 percent and 6 percent.

The average residential home, using 30,000 gallons of water per quarter, currently pays a rate of $200.79, according to the information Niggemann provided to the village board.

After the 2 percent increase, the average residential home, using 30,000 gallons of water per quarter, will pay $203.79, representing an increase of $3 per quarter or $12 per year.

The increase for the average residential customer will result in an increase in revenue for the sewer utility of $3,924 per year.

For a large residential customer using 60,000 gallons of water per quarter, the current rate is $365.59.

After the 2 percent increase, a large residential customer, using 60,000 gallons of water per quarter, will pay $371.79, representing an increase of $6.20 per quarter or $24.80 per year.

The increase for large residential customers will result in an increase in revenue of $1,438.40 per year.

A commercial customer using 150,000 gallons of water per quarter currently pays $828.45 per quarter.

After the 2 percent increase, the commercial customer using 150,000 gallons of water per quarter will pay $838.61, representing an increase of $10.16, or $40.64 more per year.

The increase for commercial customers will result in an increase in revenue of $40.64 per year.

The public authority, using 225,000 gallons of water per year, currently pays $1,219.52 per quarter.

After the 2 percent increase, the public authority, using 225,000 gallons of water per quarter, will pay $1,242.02 per quarter, representing an increase of $22.50 per quarter or $90 more per year.

The increase for the public authority will result in an increase in revenue of $90 per year.

An industrial customer using 450,000 gallons of water per quarter currently pays $3,287.92 per quarter.

After the 2 percent increase, the industrial customer will pay $2,432.92 per quarter, representing an increase of $45 per quarter or $180 more per year.

The increase for the industrial customer will result in an increase in revenue of $180 per year.

All together, the 2 percent increases will yield an additional $5,673.04 in revenue for the sewer utility per year.

Other percentages

A 4 percent increase would yield an additional $11,726.46 in revenue for the sewer utility per year.

A 6 percent increase would yield an additional $17,618.92 in revenue for the sewer utility per year.

The village board also discussed the possibility of raising the water rates in the future.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin allows municipalities to do a simple rate increase of 3 percent for water utilities, Niggemann said.

A water rate increase beyond 3 percent would involve a more complicated application to the PSC, and the PSC would then decide if a larger increase was warranted, she said.

A larger rate increase also would require the village and the PSC to hold a public hearing on the proposed increase.

The Colfax Village Board unanimously approved a 2 percent sewer rate increase.

Voting in favor of the motion were Jeff Prince, village president, and village trustees Clint Best, Margaret Burcham, Carey Davis, Anne Jenson, Jen Rud and Gary Stene.

Other business

In other business, the Colfax Village Board:

• Approved a bartender operator’s license for Christian Ebert (Synergy Cooperative and Viking Bowl) from December 11, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

• Approved payment number four for Skid Steer Guy LLC for the Cedar Street project in the amount of $9,208.24. The village would be “right” either way to make the payment or hold the amount as a retainer, said Mitch Nicols of Ayres Associates. Even if there is an issue next spring, the village could still get it fixed, said Rand Bates, director of public works.

• Approved an updated emergency medical services and ambulance transportation joint response “intercept” billing, reimbursement and revenue sharing agreement with the Eau Claire Fire Department and the Colfax Rescue Squad. Eau Claire is called for an “intercept” when a higher level of services is needed, such as stronger pain control, Niggemann said. The agreement specifies who is doing the billing to the patient and the insurance company, she said.

• Approved a list of election inspectors from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2025. The list includes Diane Hodgson (unaffiliated), chief inspector; Abbie Hartung (unaffiliated), chief inspector; Ruth Hill (unaffiliated); Kathy Dunbar (unaffiliated); Carey Davis (unaffiliated); Richard Olson (unaffiliated); Gary Stene (unaffiliated); Barbara Black (Republican); Nancy Mouledoux (Republican); Susan Anderson (unaffiliated).

• Approved a letter of agreement with Bauman Associates for auditing the village’s finances: $28,220 for auditing the financial statements for all funds for the year ended December 31, 2023; $1,925 for preparation of Form C; $3,110 for preparation of the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin report, including reporting operations for the non-regulated sewer utility; $825 for reconciliation of the budget per GASB No. 41. The total amount for the audit of the 2023 finances will be $34,080.